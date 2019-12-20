{{featured_button_text}}
West County sophomore Claire LaBruyere (4) shoots a free throw during a Valley Tournament game against South Iron on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore guard Claire LaBruyere drained six 3-pointers to help the West County girls basketball team build an early double-digit advantage on Thursday night.

Dori McRaven provided 14 of her 20 points during the fourth quarter after being mostly contained, and the Lady Bulldogs earn a 63-55 victory at Fredericktown.

West County (4-2) posted a 22-12 scoring edge over the last eight minutes, clinching the outcome with a series of late free throws.

LaBruyere finished with a game-high 22 points, and the Lady Bulldogs turned her superb accuracy into an early 18-8 lead. The maintained a 32-28 edge at halftime.

Fredericktown (2-4) emerged from a rough start to surge ahead 43-41 as the third quarter concluded, sparked by excellent post play on both ends of the floor.

Sophomore center Kyndal Dodd delivered one of her best varsity efforts to date with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.

Senior Mallory Mathes played through pain to generate 16 points after hurting an ankle during pregame warm-ups. Linley Rehkop chipped in eight points, and Kayleigh Slinkard added six.

Alivia Simily had six points for West County.

Central 76, Sikeston 46

PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton scored a game-high 26 points, and the unbeaten Central girls steadily pulled away from Sikeston in their final tune-up before hosting the Christmas tournament.

Avery Norris added 19 points as four Lady Rebels reached double digits in a 76-46 victory that included a 7-of-7 collective effort from line.

Central (8-0) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-14 in the second quarter to establish a 37-26 lead. Kaley Kimball contributed 11 points, and Jessica Hulsey tallied 10 in the win.

Horton and Norris each produced three field goals in the first quarter, but visiting Sikeston (1-4) kept pace for a while to stay within 13-12.

Taydrianna Barnett paced the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, while Armani Hodges posted 14 and Amyari Blissett notched 11 more.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 79, North County 48

BONNE TERRE – Hillsboro shot a blistering 14-of-22 from 3-point range, and defeated North County 79-48 after establishing early separation on Thursday night.

Logan Smith poured in a game-high 26 points, hitting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Ethan Worley had with 22 points plus eight rebounds.

Mark Moore dished out nine assists while netting nine points for the Hawks (5-2), who concluded the first quarter leading 19-6. A 29-point third stanza increased a 39-23 halftime margin.

Clayton Crow scored 18 points, and Karter Kekec tallied 13 more for North County (2-3).

