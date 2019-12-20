FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore guard Claire LaBruyere drained six 3-pointers to help the West County girls basketball team build an early double-digit advantage on Thursday night.
Dori McRaven provided 14 of her 20 points during the fourth quarter after being mostly contained, and the Lady Bulldogs earn a 63-55 victory at Fredericktown.
West County (4-2) posted a 22-12 scoring edge over the last eight minutes, clinching the outcome with a series of late free throws.
LaBruyere finished with a game-high 22 points, and the Lady Bulldogs turned her superb accuracy into an early 18-8 lead. The maintained a 32-28 edge at halftime.
Fredericktown (2-4) emerged from a rough start to surge ahead 43-41 as the third quarter concluded, sparked by excellent post play on both ends of the floor.
Sophomore center Kyndal Dodd delivered one of her best varsity efforts to date with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.
Senior Mallory Mathes played through pain to generate 16 points after hurting an ankle during pregame warm-ups. Linley Rehkop chipped in eight points, and Kayleigh Slinkard added six.
Alivia Simily had six points for West County.
Central 76, Sikeston 46
PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton scored a game-high 26 points, and the unbeaten Central girls steadily pulled away from Sikeston in their final tune-up before hosting the Christmas tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Avery Norris added 19 points as four Lady Rebels reached double digits in a 76-46 victory that included a 7-of-7 collective effort from line.
Central (8-0) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-14 in the second quarter to establish a 37-26 lead. Kaley Kimball contributed 11 points, and Jessica Hulsey tallied 10 in the win.
Horton and Norris each produced three field goals in the first quarter, but visiting Sikeston (1-4) kept pace for a while to stay within 13-12.
Taydrianna Barnett paced the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, while Armani Hodges posted 14 and Amyari Blissett notched 11 more.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hillsboro 79, North County 48
BONNE TERRE – Hillsboro shot a blistering 14-of-22 from 3-point range, and defeated North County 79-48 after establishing early separation on Thursday night.
Logan Smith poured in a game-high 26 points, hitting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Ethan Worley had with 22 points plus eight rebounds.
Mark Moore dished out nine assists while netting nine points for the Hawks (5-2), who concluded the first quarter leading 19-6. A 29-point third stanza increased a 39-23 halftime margin.
Clayton Crow scored 18 points, and Karter Kekec tallied 13 more for North County (2-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.