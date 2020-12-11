Thursday Roundup: AV more efficient in Potosi rematch

Central never trailed after beating the Lady Warriors to the rim for consecutive layups by Olivia Dunn and Madison Holmes on its first two possessions.

Valle Catholic (1-3) drew to within 15-10 after Sam Loida scored on a drive and found Riley Siebert for another basket off a quick steal.

Central answered with a steady 24-4 surge over the next 9 ½ minutes. Kimball, Horton and Dischbein each netted two field goals in that span to deliver a 39-14 halftime lead.

Solid ball movement helped the Lady Rebels build a larger cushion in the third quarter. Emma McGill hit a nifty scoop around a defender to make it 55-20.

Siebert paced Valle Catholic with 11 points and six rebounds while Loida tallied seven of her nine points in the second half. The Lady Warriors made just 3-of-16 free throws.

Dunn added nine points for Central, and Natalie Miles sank two 3-pointers in the closing minutes.

BOYS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 54, Cape Central 12