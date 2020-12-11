Thursday Roundup: AV more efficient in Potosi rematch

IRONTON – Gracee Smith compiled 23 points, seven rebounds, six rebounds and four assists to help the Arcadia Valley girls defeat Potosi for the second time in a week.
The Lady Tigers improved their field-goal percentage from recent outings to 47, and converted 16-of-23 from the line during a 55-35 home triumph.
Jaidyn Phelps distributed nine assists while adding 11 points, and Alyssa Glanzer scored 10 for the Lady Tigers, who extended 25-14 halftime lead.
Smith stayed on the court through the full 32 minutes, and made 10-of-11 free throws. Hailey Pauley matched her total of seven steals for AV.
Sophomore guard Kya Gibson scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and attempted the only free throw taken by Potosi (1-3). Kiersten Blair connected twice from beyond the arc.
Central 71, Valle Catholic 36
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Khloe Dischbein totaled 13 assists and five assists off the bench as Central rolled past Valle Catholic 71-36 on Thursday night.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball posted a pair of game highs with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Sophia Horton added 10 points and four assists for the Lady Rebels (4-0).
Central never trailed after beating the Lady Warriors to the rim for consecutive layups by Olivia Dunn and Madison Holmes on its first two possessions.
Valle Catholic (1-3) drew to within 15-10 after Sam Loida scored on a drive and found Riley Siebert for another basket off a quick steal.
Central answered with a steady 24-4 surge over the next 9 ½ minutes. Kimball, Horton and Dischbein each netted two field goals in that span to deliver a 39-14 halftime lead.
Solid ball movement helped the Lady Rebels build a larger cushion in the third quarter. Emma McGill hit a nifty scoop around a defender to make it 55-20.
Siebert paced Valle Catholic with 11 points and six rebounds while Loida tallied seven of her nine points in the second half. The Lady Warriors made just 3-of-16 free throws.
Dunn added nine points for Central, and Natalie Miles sank two 3-pointers in the closing minutes.
BOYS WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve 54, Cape Central 12
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dalton McNeal and Ryan Schmelzle scored first-period falls to help the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team defeat Cape Central 54-12 in a dual on Thursday evening.
Gavin Gross, Nathan Selby and Levi Wiegand also pinned their respective opponents for the Dragons.
Justin Schwent, Kaleb Myracle, Ethan Ogden and Elijah Holifield received forfeits. Both teams were open at 106, 120 and 195 pounds.
Match Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Peyton Schlick (CC) won by forfeit
120 – Double Open
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Jeremey Newburn, 1:37
132 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Devin Rowe, 3:52
138 – Justin Schwent (SG) won by forfeit
145 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Jacob Easley, 3:08
152 – Levi Wiegand (SG) fall Davarious Nunley, 5:33
160 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) won by forfeit
170 – Ethan Odgen (SG) won by forfeit
182 – Elijah Holifield (SG) won by forfeit
195 – Double Open
220 – Neitzshe Louis Jenne (CC) fall Damien Wheeler, 1:58
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Mason Cookson, 1:43
Hillsboro 39, Farmington 24
FARMINGTON – Hillsboro registered five falls while yielding one to host Farmington for a 39-24 victory during a triangular event that also included Class 1 state champion Whitfield on Thursday.
Farmington prevailed in seven of the 13 contested bouts, but only Blake Cook earned the maximum six points by pinning his opponent.
Dayton Boyd (120), Drew Felker (145), Brady Cook (152), Kael Krause (182), Judd Cunningham (195) and Clayton Barber (285) each won decisions for the Knights.
Hillsboro boasted first-minute falls by Gavin Alexander, Dalton Litzsinger, Griffin Ray and John Bennett.
Results of the Farmington-Whitfield dual were not made available.
Match Results:
106 – Aidan Black (H) won by forfeit
113 – Gavin Alexander (H) fall Zach Dennis, 0:57
120 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Aidan Haggard, 7-3
126 – Sam Richardson (H) fall Nate Schnur, 1:30
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Evan Morris, 3:37
138 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Trace Dunlap, 0:11
145 – Drew Felker (F) dec Raymund Barnett, 7-1
152 – Brady Cook (F) dec Kaden Brown, 9-4
160 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Ethan Turner, 0:18
170 – John Bennett III (H) fall Bryce Kathcart, 0:21
182 – Kael Krause (F) dec Nicholas Green, 9-3
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) dec Zach McNees, 8-4
220 – Hunter Rhodes (H) dec Peyton Simily, 10-4
285 – Clayton Barber (F) dec Jordan Jarvis, 3-1 TB
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!