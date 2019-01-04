PARK HILLS – Notre Dame committed only seven turnovers against consistent pressure, and handed the Central girls basketball team its initial loss of the season.
Senior guard Julia Williams finished with 17 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures during a 70-61 road victory on Thursday night.
Riley Burger and Megan Heisserer each finished with 14 points, and Jennifer Le added 12 off the bench for Notre Dame (8-2), which closed the third quarter on a huge 15-2 run.
Sophia Horton netted 16 of her game-high 27 points during a scorching stretch that helped Central (12-1) trim a 35-22 halftime deficit to one.
Avery Norris made a steal and transition bank out of intermission. Horton sank three ensuing jumpers and added two free throws off an inbounds play to make it 43-42.
Notre Dame only needed about 80 seconds to suddenly restore a double-digit separation. Williams dished to Le for an easy basket off broken pressure to spark the response.
Burger made and aggressive steal and layup, and Heisserer followed with a 3-pointer. Burger swiped a tipped pass and found Williams in the lane as the quarter ended 58-44.
Central made its closest approach from there at 60-53 as senior Callie Thurston swished a three with 2:57 remaining. But the Bulldogs hit 8-of-13 free throws in the fourth to seal the win.
Kaley Kimball provided 12 points while Norris compiled eight points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Lady Rebels. Thurston had five assists and equaled Aubree Eaton with seven points.
Central suffered 16 turnovers, and was forced to play from behind after Notre Dame pushed the pace for a pivotal 12-0 surge early in the second quarter.
Burger finished a give-and-go pass inside, then sprang two transition scores by Williams and Heisserer with a block and steal for a 24-12 advantage.
Six different Bulldogs netted field goals over a seven-minute stretch, and Lindsey Bauwens beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from straight on.
Central was 11-of-18 from the line, and will open conference play next Thursday at Potosi.
West County 59, Crystal City 27
LEADWOOD – West County limited Crystal City to just four first-quarter points, and rolled to its seventh consecutive victory in a 59-27 outcome.
Freshman guard Claire LaBruyere finished with 10 points as 12 different Lady Bulldogs contributed to the scoring column.
Cheyenne Young added eight points, and West County (10-2) posted leads of 33-15 at halftime and 54-21 through three quarters.
Kailey Kreig netted a game-high 17 points for Crystal City (4-9).
West County will travel to Cuba on Monday before hosting Valle Catholic and Bismarck in back-to-back conference games.
Valle Catholic 53, Chaffee 44
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman forward Ella Bertram provided 10 points with 11 rebounds as Valle Catholic outlasted visiting Chaffee 53-44.
Hannah Fowler added eight points with 10 rebounds, and the Lady Warriors (4-8) stretched a narrow 22-21 halftime lead by outscoring the Red Devils 17-9 in the third quarter.
Rachel Loida pitched in seven points, and Lauren Staab claimed 10 rebounds during the win.
Bailey Wiseman had a game-high 18 points for Chaffee (6-4).
Arcadia Valley 70, Jefferson 42
FESTUS, Mo. – The Arcadia Valley defense relegated Jefferson to 19 percent from the field, and prevailed 70-42 in a battle of potential district rivals.
Sophomore Gracee Smith scored 25 points for the third time this season, equaling her career best, and the Lady Tigers established a 26-8 lead through one quarter.
Josie Landrum supplied 14 points and Jaesa Brockes added 12 in the win. Arcadia Valley (8-5) extended the margin to 38-16 at halftime, and made 3-of-4 free throws overall.
Jaidyn Phelps chipped in seven points for AV during the fourth quarter.
Heidi Hearst paced Jefferson (8-6) with 14 points on 4-of-26 shooting.
Dexter 80, Farmington 47
DEXTER, Mo. – Chaylea Mosby poured in 29 points, and Dexter bounced back from a slow first quarter to defeat Farmington 80-47.
Natalie Sitze added 25 points for the Lady Bearcats (8-4), who trailed 14-9 before surging ahead 35-25 by intermission.
Abi Cassimatis notched eight points in defeat for the Knights (6-7).
BOYS WRESTLING
Central Quad
PARK HILLS – Gavin Ward posted a fall in 31 seconds plus a 6-4 victory in overtime while going unbeaten for the Central wrestling team on Thursday night.
The Rebels earned a 58-24 triumph over St. Clair before suffering setbacks of 59-23 to Sullivan and 52-20 to Dexter in a scheduled quad-match.
Kade Willis (132) continued his superb sophomore season with three decisive wins – an 11-1 major decision plus 20-5 and 16-0 technical falls.
Karlee LaChance (106) added a first-period fall in her lone competitive bout for Central.
Josh Countryman (113) was pinned by fellow state qualifier Dillon Witt of Sullivan, but rebounded with a fall against C.J. Greene of Dexter.
Avary Gray and Amber Mitchell dominated in girls action against St. Clair.
Central 58, St. Clair 24
106 – Karlee LaChance (C) win by forfeit
113 – Joshua Countryman (C) win by forfeit
120 – Gavin Ward (C) win by forfeit
126 – Garrett Smith (C) win by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) m-dec Dalton Thompson, 11-1
138 – Levi O’Dell (C) fall John Davenport, 3:20
145 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Seth Banks, 1:11
152 – William Mayberry (C) win by forfeit
160 – Colin Thacker (SC) fall Clayton McDonald, 1:47
170 – Cody Skaggs (C) win by forfeit
182 – Grant Bay (SC) fall Joshua Whaley, 5:22
195 – Ryan Herman (SC) win by forfeit
220 – Wyatt Crady (C) win by forfeit
285 – Aaron Herman (SC) fall Michael Weinhold, 0:48
Sullivan 59, Central 23
106 – John Johnson (S) win by forfeit
113 – Dillon Witt (S) fall Joshua Countryman, 1:54
120 – Gavin Ward (C) fall Joseph Lewis, 0:31
126 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Ty Shetley, 20-5
132 – Garrett Smith (C) win by forfeit
138 – Jonathan Krygiel (S) fall Levi O’Dell, 2:36
145 – Kobie Blankenship (S) fall Blake Bolin, 5:16
152 – Ian Kilburn (S) fall William Mayberry, 2:57
160 – Isaac Peregoy (S) fall Clayton McDonald, 0:56
170 – Trey Eplin (S) tech fall Cody Skaggs, 15-0
182 – Evan Shetley (S) fall Joshua Whaley, 3:11
195 – Luke Landwehr (S) win by forfeit
220 – Wyatt Crady (C) win by forfeit
285 – Tristan Brown (S) fall Michael Weinhold, 1:47
Dexter 52, Central 20
106 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Brett Frizzell, 1:24
113 – Joshua Countryman (C) fall C.J. Greene, 1:56
120 – Gavin Ward (C) dec Cutter Cornett, 6-4 SV1
126 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Dawson Jones, 16-0
132 – Wyatt Parker (D) fall Colton Bess, 1:11
138 – Travis Waldner (D) fall Levi O’Dell, 2:39
145 – Mason Keena (D) dec Blake Bolin, 7-4
152 – Corey Hawkins (D) m-dec William Mayberry, 15-7
160 – Alex Townsend (D) fall Clayton McDonald, 1:41
170 – Parker VanSlyke (D) fall Cody Skaggs, 1:14
182 – John Tucker (D) dec Joshua Whaley, 4-3
195 – Jett Featherston (D) win by forfeit
220 – John Williamson (D) win by forfeit
285 – Colten Gibson (D) fall Michael Weinhold, 5:26
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central 30, St. Clair 12
110 – MeHailee Martin (C) win by forfeit
116 – Avary Gray (C) fall Cassidy Shoemate, 3:11
121 – Amber Mitchell (C) fall Emma Davis, 1:54
126 – Kenzie Branch (C) win by forfeit
131 – Lilth Weiss (C) win by forfeit
187 – Mikayla Weirich (SC) fall Karli McFarland, 1:05
235 – Makenzie Turner (SC) win by forfeit
