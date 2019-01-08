POTOSI – Olivia Coleman spent much of the first half surrounded in the post as Hillsboro utilized a collapsing zone to limit her scoring chances.
When an attempt to shoot over defenders from the perimeter initially failed to click after halftime, the junior forward employed a different approach to spark the Lady Trojans.
Coleman jumped in front of two skip passes, and turned both into transition layups while netting eight consecutive Potosi points during a 55-48 victory on Monday night.
Senior guard Cameryn Yount buried two massive 3-pointers when the lead was bordering on fragile, and the Lady Trojans (3-9) snapped a three-game slide by forcing 19 turnovers.
Freshman Kiersten Blair hit a runner, and Coleman scored off an immediate sideline steal in the opening sequence of the fourth quarter to restore a 44-35 advantage.
But junior forward Elaina Readnour bolstered a decisive edge along the boards favoring Hillsboro (2-11), and posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Her putback with 3:06 remaining not only brought the visiting Lady Hawks within 50-45, but also drew the fifth foul on Potosi starter Ally Coleman.
Rather than operate a deliberate set on the ensuing possession, Yount received a direct pass on the right wing and calmly sank her third triple of the game.
Hillsboro saw its hopes further dwindle with an offensive foul moments later, and could not force Potosi to the line with still three fouls to give inside the final minute.
Olivia Coleman compiled game highs with 22 points and five steals, and extended a narrow 27-26 margin to 35-28 with her stretch of four straight layups.
Yount amassed 11 of her 17 points before halftime, but delivered a key response from long range after Hillsboro’s Kenzie Baker cut the difference to two on a 3-pointer.
The Lady Trojans spread minutes among 11 members of their roster, and freshmen Annie McCaul and Madeline Bradley contributed key jumpers in the fourth quarter.
Zoe Wood equaled Readnour with 12 points apiece, and Payton Bingman had eight for Hillsboro (2-11), which recovered nicely from a shaky beginning.
Potosi surged ahead 12-2 behind seven early points from Yount, including a transition putback. Wood countered with a catch and finish near the goal, and Bingman hit a three during an 8-0 run.
Peyton Blair nailed a 3-pointer for Potosi just ahead of the buzzer, but the Lady Hawks flipped their 15-10 deficit to a 23-19 lead after Maya LaPlante knocked down back-to-back threes.
Jordayn Mercer had an offensive rebound and assist to Bradley along the baseline, and the third-chance shot spurred a pivotal 8-0 spurt for the home team.
Potosi again executed perfectly on its last possession before halftime. Carley Hampton zipped a pass from the right corner to Yount on the opposite side of the lane for a 27-23 edge.
