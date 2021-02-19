Timely shooting propels South Iron past Knights

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Allecia Cornell knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half, and the South Iron girls basketball team held off Farmington 64-58 on Thursday evening.

Maddie Ayers finished with 20 points, going 6-of-7 from the line, and Cornell had 16 more as the Class 1 Lady Panthers (15-4) toppled a Class 5 opponent at home.

Cornell followed a 3-pointer with a floater on the next possession, and South Iron established its largest lead at 44-31 late in the third quarter.

Sophomore forward Jade Roth had a strong double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in defeat for Farmington, turning three offensive rebounds into baskets after halftime.

The Knights (13-6) pulled within 46-40 as a steal and layup by Skylar Sweeney began the fourth quarter, but could never trim the deficit below five.

Drew Gayle bolstered South Iron with successive baseline jumpers, and tallied 12 points overall. Anna Parker and Megan Lashley matched Farmington field goals down the stretch.

Farmington surrendered three turnovers during an opening 10-2 by South Iron, as Ayers, Gayle and Cornell each converted points in response.