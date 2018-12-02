FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore Sophia Horton scored 23 points, including 10 in the first quarter, and the Central girls basketball team narrowly repeated as champions of the Fredericktown Tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Rebels withstood a half-court heave at the buzzer after holding a seven-point lead within the final minute, and edged Arcadia Valley 57-55 on Saturday.
Callie Thurston added eight points, and made two free throws with 51 second remaining to restore a 54-47 advantage before AV offered one last push.
Josie Landrum made a driving layup, and Katie Whited sank a corner 3-pointer to bring their club within two, but Horton responded with a clutch trip to the line.
Gracee Smith shared team-high honors with 15 points for the Lady Tigers, and drilled another triple off an inbounds pass to make it 56-55 before a foul was whistled with 2.9 seconds left.
Jaesa Brockes compiled 15 points with 11 rebounds, and Landrum had 12 points with three steals. Whited totaled seven points and six assists.
Central overcame several early turnovers to generate a 20-5 run that spanned nearly nine minutes after Arcadia Valley opened the game with a Smith putback and Whited layup off a steal.
Horton connected twice from long range before following a miss in the paint to cap the first quarter. A basket from Kaley Kimball on an entry feed propelled the Lady Rebels ahead 20-9.
The Lady Tigers suddenly emerged from their shooting slump, needing only two minutes to completely erase their 11-point deficit while going on a 13-0 run.
Smith sparked the momentum swing with a slashing layup in transition. AV then netted three straight field goals after gathering offensive rebounds, including a tying putback by Brockes.
Landrum hit two separate go-ahead shots, first connecting from 14 feet on the run at 22-20 before swishing a 3-pointer for a 25-24 lead early in the third quarter.
Thurston answered with a superb pass to Aubree Eaton near the goal, and freshman Madison Holmes knocked down a jumper to give Central a 36-31 cushion.
Avery Norris beat the buzzer moments later on a screened inbounds play for the Lady Rebels after an outlet pass from Landrum to Smith had brought AV within one.
Horton added three baskets in the fourth quarter, and finished a baseline cut for a 52-45 separation. Norris provided seven points for Central.
Naylor 43, Fredericktown 41
FREDERICKTOWN – Naylor improved from its No. 6 seed to prevail 43-41 against the host squad in the third-place game of the Fredericktown Tournament.
Faith Sullivan tallied 11 points, and Kaylynn Johnson posted six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles. The contest was tied 14-14 at halftime after a ragged offensive start.
Each quarter was decided by no more than two points. Fredericktown squandered a chance to benefit from the line, making just 11-of-24 attempts.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Blackcats (1-2). Kylee Bastie added nine points, and Mallory Mathes finished with eight.
Potosi 48, Perryville 45
FREDERICKTOWN – Olivia Coleman scored nine points exclusively in a pivotal third quarter before fouling out, and Potosi edge Perryville 48-45 for fifth place in the Fredericktown Tournament.
Cameryn Yount produced nine points before halftime, and Jordayn Mercer added eight within a balanced effort for the Lady Trojans (1-2).
Free throws became a major factor in the final outcome as Potosi sank 12-of-19 attempts compared to 6-of-18 by Perryville.
The Lady Trojans posted a 22-15 scoring advantage in the third after trailing 18-15 at intermission. Both teams struggled offensively as Perryville held a 4-3 edge after the first quarter.
Kirstin Jannin had a game-high 12 points for the Pirates. Sydney Spears chipped in nine points and Kirstin Steif ended with eight.
South Iron 44, West County 34
CALEDONIA – Angel Hampton drilled a lethal 3-pointer just before time expired in the third quarter, and top-seeded South Iron denied West County in the girls championship game of the Valley Tournament.
That shot doubled the margin from three to six, and the Lady Panthers stretched the gap with effective defense late to secure a 44-34 victory.
Michaela Ayers scored a game-high 16 points, including a driving layup through contact to create a 38-30 advantage for South Iron with 4:39 to play.
Jada Brooks added 12 points and Hampton chipped in eight to the win. South Iron was ahead 23-19 at halftime followed a series of lead changes.
Dori McRaven paced West County (2-1) with 11 points, and Allee Drennan had 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 63, Seckman 49
DE SOTO, Mo. – Derek Morganthaler knocked down 5-of-6 attempts from 3-point range, and the Ste. Genevieve boys stormed back from a slow start on Saturday.
The Dragons quickly removed an 11-point deficit through one quarter of action, and pulled away from Seckman 63-49 to secure fifth place in the Fountain City Classic.
Morganthaler finished with 18 points, and Chad Donze converted 5-of-6 free throws while matching Sam Stolzer with 11 points each for Ste. Genevieve (2-1).
Seckman jumped ahead 18-7, but was outscored by the Dragons 26-12 during the fourth quarter after the contest was tied at 37-37.
Christian Boyer ended with 10 points, and Logan Trollinger tossed in nine as Ste. Genevieve connected nine times overall from beyond the arc.
North County 72, Fox 60
DE SOTO, Mo. – North County outlasted Fox 72-60 for seventh place in the boys Fountain City Classic after the teams combined for 64 fouls and 82 free-throw attempts.
Sophomore Karter Kekec scored 29 points and John Starkey netted 27 for the Raiders (1-2).
Kingston 46, Valley 44
CALEDONIA – Troy Gildehaus scored a game-high 20 points, and Kingston withstood a steady charge by the home team down the stretch for a 46-44 in the Valley Tournament third-place contest.
Matt Nelson added 10 points for the Cougars (3-1), whose stingy defense resulted in a 22-11 halftime lead after holding the Vikings to one field goal in the first quarter.
Michael Presley netted 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Valley (3-2).
The teams will square off again next Saturday in the Rotary Shootout at Mineral Area College.
