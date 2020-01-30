{{featured_button_text}}
AV Triple Double

Arcadia Valley junior Gracee Smith, pictured shooting a free throw during a road game at Farmington, recorded a triple double against Bismarck on Wednesday.

IRONTON – Gracee Smith added a triple-double to her varsity basketball resume as the Arcadia Valley girls basketball team picked up another conference win.

The junior guard compiled 33 points, 12 steals and 10 rebounds on the heels of a 37-point effort in her previous contest, and the Lady Tigers defeated Bismarck 69-12 on Wednesday night.

Jaidyn Phelps and Katie Whited each added 10 points for Arcadia Valley (10-6, 3-0), which led 37-2 at halftime. Phelps made five steals, and Lilee Jones equaled Whited with four.

 

