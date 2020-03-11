Turnovers hamper Central girls in sectional loss

Allie Burnett applied another dagger from deep range, and Rubel found both Leah Jansen and Dohogne ahead in transition to establish a 38-24 separation.

Junior guard Sophia Horton shined offensively for Central with a game-high 22 points – going 8-of-10 from the line – and sustained the battle wounds to exemplify her effort.

Horton left the action for roughly two minutes after being called for traveling amid a collision that opened a cut on the bridge of her nose. She was already sporting a bruise under her left eye.

Kaley Kimball picked up the scoring slack with seven straight points, including a putback jumper to make it 43-33 after connecting previously from the right corner.

But two more turnovers were converted into clinching layups from Rubel and senior Emily Kellum, who contributed eight points and five steals in triumph.

Kimball compiled 11 points plus seven rebounds, and Norris made six assists where sharing the court for the last time with fellow seniors Abby Holmes and Priscilla Bland.