Turnovers hamper Central girls in sectional loss

FARMINGTON – Delaney Dohogne emerged from the Notre Dame bench, and pounced when any Central mistake created a fast-break opportunity.
The junior guard scored 11 of her 20 points during a momentous third quarter, and Notre Dame forced 20 turnovers Tuesday night during a 49-38 victory in the Class 4 sectional round.
Sophomore guard Lexi Rubel notched nine points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (24-4), who will meet Rockwood Summit on Saturday for a berth in the final four.
The teams operated with a meticulous demeanor against stingy defense in a rematch of last year’s playoff battle that saw each side dominate one half.
Central (22-6) narrowly trailed 20-17 at intermission this time around, as perimeter shooting woes kept Notre Dame from capitalizing on a number of forced turnovers.
The Lady Rebels opened the third quarter with a designed assist from Avery Norris to Sophia Horton on perfect execution of a backdoor baseline cut.
But their opposition twice stole inbound passes that followed made baskets, and instantly scored again on uncontested layups to increase the margin.
Consecutive Central turnovers resulted in field goals for Dohogne and senior Riley Burger five seconds apart, and Notre Dame was ahead 31-22 after Dohogne swished a 3-pointer.
Allie Burnett applied another dagger from deep range, and Rubel found both Leah Jansen and Dohogne ahead in transition to establish a 38-24 separation.
Junior guard Sophia Horton shined offensively for Central with a game-high 22 points – going 8-of-10 from the line – and sustained the battle wounds to exemplify her effort.
Horton left the action for roughly two minutes after being called for traveling amid a collision that opened a cut on the bridge of her nose. She was already sporting a bruise under her left eye.
Kaley Kimball picked up the scoring slack with seven straight points, including a putback jumper to make it 43-33 after connecting previously from the right corner.
But two more turnovers were converted into clinching layups from Rubel and senior Emily Kellum, who contributed eight points and five steals in triumph.
Kimball compiled 11 points plus seven rebounds, and Norris made six assists where sharing the court for the last time with fellow seniors Abby Holmes and Priscilla Bland.
Aubree Eaton bolstered Central by drawing four offensive fouls, including three charges in the first half. She was also flung down by Kellum as an intentional was ruled with 1:26 remaining.
Central ran its offense within confined floor dimensions while trying to avoid the trapping pressure of Notre Dame along the sidelines, and often looked for Horton to penetrate.
She also scored a go-ahead basket off an entry pass from Norris at 7-5, but Dohogne deflected her next shot before switching the lead with a 3-pointer from straight away.
The Bulldogs sprang to a 17-9 advantage as Kellum drove for a conventional 3-point play. Norris and Kimball answered with baskets to bring Central within one possession after Horton sank free throws.
Central, which enjoyed a 10-0 start this winter that merited a state ranking, equaled its lowest scoring output of the season.