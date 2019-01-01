PARK HILLS – Increased offensive production from Sophia Horton and Avery Norris is surely a chief reason why the Central girls basketball team remains undefeated entering January.
Both established new career scoring highs on Monday night to help the Lady Rebels capture their sixth consecutive Central Christmas Tournament title.
Central navigated the deepest tournament field in recent memory as top seed, and handled South Iron in comfortable fashion, 72-51, for the second time this season.
Horton punctuated her tremendous week with 37 points – seemingly without forcing the issue – after netting 36 just five days earlier in a quarterfinal triumph over Potosi.
Norris made 7-of-8 free throws, and scored 10 of her 20 points during the fourth quarter. Senior Callie Thurston drew two charging fouls and totaled 10 rebounds with three steals on defense.
That trio of players represents the extent of returning varsity experience this season for the Lady Rebels, who graduated three starters and lost speedy senior Kimmy Wallen to a knee injury.
But narrow wins last month against Arcadia Valley and Sikeston have propelled them to an encouraging 12-0 start while dealing talented South Iron (9-2) each of its two setbacks.
The Lady Panthers were overwhelmed by foul trouble at home in the previous meeting, but presented a tougher test this time with junior guard Michaela Ayers as the driving force.
She provided a team-high 25 points as South Iron significantly reduced its turnover count, and kept her team within 57-45 on a scooping 3-point play early in the fourth quarter.
But Horton, who connected six times from beyond the arc, finished a smooth give-and-go bounce pass from freshman Madison Holmes to ignite a closing 11-2 run.
Norris knocked down a pull-up jumper on the next Central possession, and Thurston used a spin move to draw the fifth personal foul against post defender Jada Brooks.
South Iron carried a lead throughout most of the first quarter, including 12-8 when Hailey Pauley scored off broken pressure. Ayers drained an early 3-pointer, then set up Callie Miller with a nifty assist.
Horton soon put Central ahead to stay with a 3-pointer, and made 6-of-6 free throws in the stanza. She later rewarded tremendous ball movement by drilling another triple to create a 27-16 cushion.
Kaley Kimball provided eight of her 10 points prior to intermission, and landed a baseline jumper as the Lady Rebels carried a 35-27 halftime margin.
Horton caught a backdoor lob and banked from a tight angle for her second straight field goal to begin the third quarter, and Norris dribbled end to end before connecting in the lane.
South Iron briefly pulled back within single digits at 42-34 after Ayers coaxed in a driving layup through contact and Angel Hampton crossed the lane to bank a runner.
Central calmly found Horton open in the left corner for a timely 3-pointer, however, and entered the fourth quarter holding a 51-38 lead.
Dara Miller scored nine points and Callie Miller had seven for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Rebels may face its strongest test so far when Notre Dame visits on Thursday.
Ste. Genevieve 61, Arcadia Valley 53
PARK HILLS – A potent transition attack helped Ste. Genevieve surge ahead of Arcadia Valley heading into halftime of their previous clash a few weeks ago.
The Dragons gained similar separation in the rematch Monday, but this time, quelled the perimeter threat of the Lady Tigers to claim third place in the Central Christmas Tournament.
Sophomore guard Maci Reynolds finished with 19 points, four assists and three steals, and emerged behind the AV defense for layups on numerous occasions as Ste. Genevieve won 61-53.
Sydney Bumgardaner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and senior Jennifer Humbolt sank 9-of-10 free throws while adding 13 points for the Dragons (8-3).
Ste. Genevieve greatly improved from the No. 6 line in the bracket by defeating a second higher seed, and never trailed after three Bumgardaner field goals powered an opening 14-2 run.
Reserve sophomore Megan Aubuchon capped it with a 3-point play, and Reynolds restored a 16-6 lead with a steal and layup at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Reynolds scored twice uncontested when Bumgardaner claimed rebounds and immediately fired outlet passes before the Lady Tigers could retreat in the second quarter.
Arcadia Valley (7-5) trailed 30-17 before a 3-pointer from Katie Whited and two free throws by Jaesa Brockes offered some brief momentum ahead of intermission.
Ste. Genevieve generated a 12-0 response early in the third quarter – starting with two Bumgardaner jumpers – and freshman Abigail Moore made it 42-25 with a putback.
Sophomore Gracee Smith netted 18 of her game-high 24 points over the last 12 minutes, however, and sparked a steady comeback bid after Arcadia Valley suffered a dismal 3-of-27 start from the field.
Jaidyn Phelps reduced the margin to 48-38 on a baseline leaner as the stanza concluded. Whited and Smith then provided consecutive baskets to being the fourth.
Whited made a clean steal at midcourt, and cruised in for a layup with 4:05 remaining, drawing AV to within one possession at 49-46.
Humbolt answered with a crucial 8-foot jumper off a Reynolds assist, and both made perfect trips to the line for a 59-50 lead after Smith had finished a driving bank shot.
Whited tallied 12 points and five steals for the Lady Tigers. Brockes had nine points and 10 rebounds.
