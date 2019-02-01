FREDERICKTOWN – The Valle Catholic girls basketball team weathered a difficult opening month of the season, and continued a confident resurgence on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors mounted a 17-0 scoring run that spanned eight minutes of the first half, and notched their seventh victory in nine games.
Hannah Fowler and Rachel Loida each netted nine points, and Valle Catholic withstood a late push from Fredeericktown to prevail 47-35 amid a foul-plagued finish.
This was the first of two meetings within a span of 40 hours. The teams are locked into the 8-9 seeding matchup at the MAAA Tournament in Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.
Forward Lauren Staab recorded 11 rebounds and four assists, and tossed in eight points to equal Sam Loida, whose late 3-pointer removed any doubt regarding the outcome.
Valle Catholic (9-10) overcame 16 second-half turnovers to hang on after Fredericktown (3-15) was riddled by that identical amount during the first half.
The Lady Blackcats honored seniors Marissa Hale, Kylee Bastie and Maddie Burrows before their final home game, but struggled to connect from the outset on skip passes and open looks.
Rachel Loida collected two field goals in each half, but was called for her fifth foul on an illegal screen with 5:54 remaining. With a key ball handler out, Fredericktown instantly turned up the pressure.
Kayleigh Slinkard hustled to compile eight fourth-quarter points plus seven rebounds and five steals. She began a modest rally from 35-16 down with a bank shot left of the lane.
Although each team fouled often and failed to fully convert from the stripe, the Lady Blackcats earned more late opportunities by obtaining steals.
Alivia Buxton sank two free throws, and Slinkard scored on a quick catch and attack, but Fredericktown would not draw closer than 38-30 while suffering its 11th consecutive loss.
Freshman center Kyndal Dodd posted team highs with nine points with eight rebounds, and showed her athleticism just before halftime with a one-handed leaping catch and finish through contact.
The damage was already done, however, as Valle Catholic carried a 25-8 advantage into the break. Riley Siebert connected from long range to cap the continuous scoring spree at 21-4.
Mallory Weiler hit a 3-pointer off a steal and assist by Fowler to begin the second quarter, and Rachel Loida sprinted as the trailer to follow a transition miss after Weiler jumped into a passing lane.
Mia Weiler knocked down both 2-point field goals for Valle in the final stanza.
Evann Davis had five points and five rebounds for Fredericktown.
Arcadia Valley 63, Clearwater 33
PIEDMONT, Mo. – Arcadia Valley was good on 23-of-35 free throws, including 9-of-9 by sophomore Gracee Smith, and rolled past Clearwater 63-33.
Smith scored 17 of her 21 points prior to halftime for Arcadia Valley (12-6), which carried a 38-16 lead into the intermission after outscoring the host squad 22-6 in the second quarter.
Senior guard Josie Landrum contributed 18 points while going 4-for-4 at the line in the victory. Katie Whited added nine points and Jaesa Brockes chipped in six more.
Arcadia Valley holds the No. 5 seed for the upcoming MAAA Tournament, and will face Bismarck on Saturday morning at Ste. Genevieve High School.
Rebecca Brewington netted 10 points while Rachel Rowold tallied nine and Grace Peppers ended with eight for Clearwater (1-15).
Ste. Genevieve 56, St. Vincent 31
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve blitzed St. Vincent 16-1 during the second quarter to seize command, and prevailed 56-31 for its eighth consecutive win.
Sophomore forward Sydney Bumgardaner netted 15 of her game-high 20 points after halftime, where the Dragons (15-3) carried a 27-12 advantage.
Maci Reynolds finished with 12 points, and Marysa Flieg equaled Megan Aubuchon with eight apiece.
The contest was even 11-11 through one quarter. Ste. Genevieve will return to action next Monday as the No. 1 seed in the MAAA Tournament.
St. Vincent (11-9) received 16 points from Lexie Anderson, who drained four 3-point baskets.
