CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls basketball team completed a turnaround season by securing its first district championship since 1999.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors (14-13) eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time all winter with their 51-31 triumph over Class 2, District 4 host Crystal City on Friday night.
After beginning the season 1-7, Valle Catholic (14-13) turned the page and gained traction without a senior on the roster.
“This is just a resilient bunch and we knew it was going to be something that took some time,” first-year Valle coach Davis Grigaitis said. “They knew that we weren’t going to win every game this season.
“We knew implementing a new style of defense with our man-to-man and new types of offense that we implemented, that it was going to take time to build cohesion.”
Sophomore forward Riley Siebert paced the Lady Warriors with 16 points, while Hannah Fowler contributed 11.
Junior Rachel Loida made a free throw to open the game’s scoring, and Valle Catholic never looked back after a modest 7-0 spurt lasting two minutes.
Senior Kailey Krieg closed out the first quarter with two 3-pointers to get Crystal City (10-16) on the board at 11-6.
Siebert tallied all Valle Catholic points during the second quarter. Hornets senior Taylor Sloan made the game closer with a 3-pointer and a field goal over the final 13 seconds as Crystal City moved within 18-15 at halftime.
The Lady Warriors mounted a push in the second half that would seal the game. Siebert and Mallory Weiler each dropped in field goals before Crystal City produced their first points of the third quarter.
Junior Reann Nickelson stretched the margin to 27-17 from close range with 5:20 remaining in the period.
Fowler managed four more points in the quarter while Krieg hit a 3-pointer, ands the advantage grew to 35-22 favoring the Lady Warriors.
Sloan prompted the Hornets with a transition finish that cut the difference to single digits, but it was all for naught. Sam Loida drove through an open lane for a layup and extended the Valle lead once again.
Loida made six straight free throws within a span of 22 seconds, making the score 47-30 with less than two minutes to play.
“This is a team that took some time to build the cohesion, but man-oh-man did they play fantastic,” Grigaitis said. “They really are a family out there and they played so well.
“Anybody we put out there they played fantastic tonight. They couldn’t have played better. I don’t think they needed me to motivate them, but I told them they had a chance to make history. It has been a long time since anybody has talked about Valle girls basketball."
Valle Catholic will face Oran, which features the state's all-time leading scorer in Leah Cauble, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 2 sectional game at Jackson High School. The same two schools will also battle in boys action.
“That’s something that took a little while to sink in but they know they made history," Grigaitis said. "Their names are going to be on that banner that is going on the wall. They’ve done something extremely special.
“I tell you what they’re excited about – next year. We don’t have any seniors. We’re bringing this entire team back next year with the opportunity to make a run like this again."
