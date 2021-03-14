Vashon roughs up Lady Rebels in state quarters

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team was fully aware and prepared for the stacked deck that loomed in the Class 4 state quarterfinal round.

Vashon brought a roster fortified with several highly skilled transfers before the season began to the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse, and rammed its way to the final four.

Auburn University signee Marshaun Bostic scored a team-high 16 points, and helped set a forceful tone for the top-ranked Wolverines during a 70-44 victory.

Vashon (17-1), which finished last season with a 15-10 record, will carry a nine-game win streak into a semifinal game against Mount Vernon on Friday in Springfield, Mo.

Under normal circumstances, Central (20-5) may have been favored to reach its first final four since claiming the Class 3 state title in 2015.

“[My players] have watched film. They have seen those girls,” eighth-year Central head coach Josh Mapes said. “They came to me and said, ‘Coach, that’s Hazelwood Central’s best player from last year. Coach, that girl played at Miller Career last year. Coach, how does the girl from Gateway Tech go to high school there and play at Vashon?’