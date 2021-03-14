Vashon roughs up Lady Rebels in state quarters

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team was fully aware and prepared for the stacked deck that loomed in the Class 4 state quarterfinal round.
Vashon brought a roster fortified with several highly skilled transfers before the season began to the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse, and rammed its way to the final four.
Auburn University signee Marshaun Bostic scored a team-high 16 points, and helped set a forceful tone for the top-ranked Wolverines during a 70-44 victory.
Vashon (17-1), which finished last season with a 15-10 record, will carry a nine-game win streak into a semifinal game against Mount Vernon on Friday in Springfield, Mo.
Under normal circumstances, Central (20-5) may have been favored to reach its first final four since claiming the Class 3 state title in 2015.
“[My players] have watched film. They have seen those girls,” eighth-year Central head coach Josh Mapes said. “They came to me and said, ‘Coach, that’s Hazelwood Central’s best player from last year. Coach, that girl played at Miller Career last year. Coach, how does the girl from Gateway Tech go to high school there and play at Vashon?’
“I said, ‘Girls, it is what it is, you know? That’s the team we’re going to play on Saturday. We have two days to prepare and this is what we’re going to do.’ They said ‘OK’ and bought into our game plan. In the locker room before the game they said, ‘Coach, we’re not scared. We’re going to give it our best.’”
The Lady Rebels offered a defiant and courageous effort against their larger and faster adversaries, but the aggregate athleticism and physicality were simply too overwhelming.
Kaley Kimball had a game-high 17 points for Central, which trailed 37-20 at halftime after notching its only four points of the second quarter on free throws.
Vashon forced 23 turnovers, and converted many into transition baskets. Bostic raced end to end for a layup, and Raychel Jones attacked for a 3-point play to punctuate an explosive 14-1 run.
“They’re just a really good team. They’ve got five kids on the floor who are Division I athletes, and that’s kind of hard to deal with,” Mapes said. “It’s kind of hard to simulate that in practice as well. Their defensive energy and intensity is a lot to deal with, and we had a little trouble.”
But the Lady Rebels were fearless from the outset. Senior star Sophia Horton provided the example by challenging post players and finishing three separate shots through heavy contact in the first half.
She would convert each of those 3-point chances from the line, and ended with 16 points and seven rebounds after scoring a career-high 44 against New Madrid County Central on Wednesday.
Central stayed within 12-10 early on, but trailed 23-16 after Kiyah Cooper sank a smooth baseline runner for the Wolverines with two seconds left in the first quarter.
Cooper inflicted another type of knockdown during the third period, a hard whack across the forearm that sent an elevating Horton to the surface for several seconds after a violent landing.
“We knew that we had to be physical. Most of those kids are seniors and they’re big and strong,” Mapes said. “I like the way our kids responded. They showed a lot of guts and heart even though they did lose.”
Tensions had already begun to escalate both on the court and briefly among a few fans. Bostic delivered a blatant shove to the chest of freshman Kinley Norris after a whistle, but no technical foul was called.
Vashon employed a successful stalling strategy to protect its substantial lead after intermission. Senior guard Nariyah Simmons twice drew multiple defenders out to the perimeter, then used her speed to streak past them for scoring layups.
Cooper and Azaria Moore contributed 3-pointers to a 52-26 advantage entering the fourth, and the visitors received points from six different players over the final eight minutes.
Central regrouped offensively down the stretch behind 10 late points from Kimball, who buried a mid-range shot near the right elbow and absorbed a collision to bank in a 5-footer.
Mapes made no excuses for the on-court outcome, instead crediting his squad and its four seniors who secured a third consecutive district title and delivered a stunning sectional comeback.
“I really feel like we’ve been a really good team over the last two or three weeks, as far as a team playing defense, a team doing things together and getting Sophia or Kaley the ball where it needs to be,” he said. “It was a team effort against Ste. Genevieve. It was a team effort against New Madrid County Central, and I’m proud of our kids.”
Even after Kimball, Horton, Eaton and Jessica Hulsey departed to separate standing ovations in the final 90 seconds, the Lady Rebels battled for a twisting basket over two defenders from Madison Holmes on a third chance after Olivia Dunn and Halle Richardson saved the possession on the boards.
Eaton and Holmes each made four assists, and freshman reserve Khloe Dischbein chipped in five points for the Lady Rebels, who earned an eighth consecutive 20-win season despite five canceled games.
Jones finished with 14 points, and Cooper had 13 for Vashon, which committed only six turnovers and made 7-of-12 free throws compared to 16-of-24 by Central.
Horton completed a marvelous high school career with 1,778 points for second place on the all-time program list behind the 1,890 mark set five years ago by Megan Skaggs
Skaggs went on to become a Division II All-American and national champion at Central Missouri. Horton has likewise signed to play Division II basketball next season at Lindenwood.
“This was an unfortunate year, because these kids have gone to [Central] their whole lives and Vashon was established a week before school,” Mapes said. “Four kids moved there that are D-I players, and it just sucks for our kids that we had to deal with something like that. It’s just not really fair.”