Weekend Basketball: Short-handed West County prevails in playoff rematch

FARMINGTON – Even without the services of its all-state point guard, the West County girls basketball team calmly delivered an important season-opening victory on Saturday.

Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth notched three crucial field goals on sideline entry passes during the fourth quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs topped St. Pius 47-36 at Farmington Civic Center.

Bailey Skiles capped a clinching 8-0 run with a putback after the Lancers had pulled to within 35-32 in a rematch of the Class 3 state sectional round.

Hedgcorth scored a game-high 15 points, and Skiles finished with 12. West County (1-0) attacked the low post and established a 29-21 lead at halftime.

Lilly James tallied seven of her 10 points during the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed an early 14-10 advantage, and limited St. Pius to 29 percent shooting from the field.

West County hopes to have Alivia Simily back from a broken finger in about one week while carrying the top seed at the Valley Tournament

P.J. Krodinger paced St. Pius (0-1) with nine points before fouling out. Olivia Charleville and Emma Johnson chipped in seven each.

The outcome carried Class 3, District 3 seeding implications after assignments were released on Friday by MSHSAA.

Farmington 46, Washington 41

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth was an obvious difference maker in the paint, and Farmington defended its way to a solid result during its season opener on Saturday night.

The Knights coaxed Washington into 22 turnovers, and generated a pivotal 7-0 scoring spurt down the stretch to leave Farmington Civic Central with a 46-41 triumph.

Roth used her height and athleticism to become the focal point of entry passes at the outset, and compiled 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The senior forward sank a couple of early turnaround shots over multiple defenders, then rallied Farmington (1-0) with a go-ahead jumper and putback after the lead had slipped away.

Junior guard Elizabeth Reed finished with 16 points and four steals, and attacked for a transition layup that gave Washington (1-0) a brief 37-36 edge with six minutes remaining.

The Knights responded with five consecutive stops, and restored a 43-37 advantage when Grace Duncan reeled in a high pass and found Anna McKinney open for a big 3-pointer with 1:23 to play.

McKinney had 10 points, and Duncan provided seven points plus five assists despite missing significant time with three personal fouls in the first half.

The teams also traded momentum shifts in the third quarter. Roth intercepted a long pass and found Skylar Sweeney ahead before Duncan hit a putback to lead 34-27.

The Lady Jays instantly capped the stanza with a 6-0 response. Cierra Murrell cashed in two post passes and made it 34-33 with five seconds on the clock.

Farmington targeted Roth frequently for early shots, and surged ahead 11-3 when sophomore Madison Mills drained her first 3-pointer of the season.

Sweeney restored a 13-9 lead on a steal and layup, and McKinney traded triples with Reed to begin the second quarter. The Knights remained in front 24-22 at the break.

Gabby Lindemann chipped in nine points, and Murrell totaled eight points with nine rebounds in defeat.

Washington held the Farmington bench scoreless.

North County 72, Sikeston 30

FARMINGTON – North County showed during the season opener Saturday that enough resources are still in place to apply dangerous full-court pressure.

Sikeston matched its final point total with 30 turnovers, and the Lady Raiders created several within a 19-0 scoring outburst to complete the third quarter.

Senior guard Paris Larkin scored 23 points while equaling Addie Mann and Lauren Politte with six steals, and North County routed the Bulldogs 72-30.

Mann finished with 10 points and four assists, and center Lainey Calkins returned after a one-year hiatus to contribute eight points and six rebounds.

North County (1-0) pulled away on a series of hustling efforts. Follow-up baskets by Larkin and Mann extended a 42-26 lead.

Politte fired an excellent outlet pass to Larkin after breaking pressure, then attacked off a quick steal for a converted 3-point play. Larkin added a smooth catch and bank off an inbounds pass.

The Lady Raiders carried 61-26 advantage into a brisk fourth quarter. Politte dished out five assists and tied Paige Lewis with seven points each.

Sikeston (0-1) arrived at the venue about 45 minutes later than expected, and endured a cold perimeter shooting performance. Jakiah Adams sank the Bulldogs’ lone 3-pointer on their initial field goal.

Larkin set up Politte, and Lewis assisted a cutting Mann ahead of a Larkin triple and pull-up jumper, and North County breezed through the first quarter to lead 16-5.

The bench stepped up from there. Freshman Alli Scott netted six first-half points, including four straight free throws, and fellow freshman Alyssa Ludwig added a short jumper.

Mann scored off her own steal, but the halftime margin stood at 37-22 after Jaraia Jennings exhibited a quick release from 11 feet to beat the buzzer.

Adams scored 11 points, and Landri Hammontree had nine for Sikeston.

St. Paul 63, Principia 33

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin flirted with a triple-double during her senior season debut, and St. Paul forced 31 turnovers on Saturday night for a 63-33 triumph over Principia.

The host school of the Amped Lifestyle Shootout never trailed after Durbin opened the contest on a personal 10-0 run that included a pull-up 3-pointer and conventional 3-point play.

Durbin finished with 32 points, nine steals and seven assists, and capped her court time by catching an inbounds pass with four-tenths of a second left and beating the third-quarter buzzer from about seven feet away.

Sammy Jo Pemberton added 12 points with three steals, and St. Paul (1-0) closed the first quarter with a 17-6 lead after she grabbed an offensive rebound and dribbled base to the wing for a 3-pointer.

Mia Sherrill, who totaled 10 points and nine rebounds, buried a 13-foot jumper and finished a pass that Durbin wrapped around a defender in the second period.

Josie Berkerey finished a 2-on-1 bounce from Durbin, who added two more driving layups to help create a 39-16 advantage at the break.

Principia (0-2) was led offensively by junior guard Ellie Church, who sank several jumpers to finish with 16 points and four steals. Shirlynn Ouma added eight points plus a game-high 13 rebounds.

Durbin knocked down two more triples in the third quarter, and Pemberton banked one in before the Giants enjoyed a 57-24 separation and invoked a running clock.

Fredericktown 61, Herculaneum 34

FARMINGTON – Fredericktown limited Herculaneum to a single field goal in the first quarter, and cruised to a 61-34 victory at the Amped Lifestyle Shootout on Saturday.

Sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel netted her second double-double in 18 hours with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lady Blackcats built a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.

Reutzel tallied nine points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth to help close out the win. Amelia Miller chipped in seven points and seven rebounds from the post.

Junior Ava Penuel bolstered Fredericktown (2-0) with 16 points, and connected twice from beyond the arc in the second stanza.

Herculaneum (0-1) struggled at the free-throw line, going 7-of-20 collectively, and received a team-high 10 points from Jillian Jarvis.

Fredericktown 55, Woodland 22

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – P.J. Reutzel opened her sophomore season with a double-double, and Fredericktown rolled past Woodland 55-22 on Friday night.

Fredericktown established a 31-11 halftime lead, then outscored the Cardinals 18-6 in the third quarter to invoke a running clock.

Reutzel compiled 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Senior Kylee Maddox also shined with 15 points and five assists for the Lady Blackcats.

Amelia Miller posted her own double-double at forward with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pacific 50, West County 47

VIENNA, Mo. – The West County boys rallied back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to create a fleeting tie in the closing seconds of regulation.

Pacific answered by sinking a decisive 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds on the clock, and escaped with a 50-47 victory at the season-opening Vienna Shootout.

West County (0-1) trailed 28-19 at halftime before mounting its comeback.

Ty Harlow and Garrisson Turner each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who open Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament play Monday against Ellington.