Weekend Basketball: West County girls earn top prize at Valley

CALEDONIA – The West County girls basketball team collected its first championship plaque of the season as a convincing top seed on Saturday.

Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth finished with 18 points, and the Lady Bulldogs rode the momentum of a strong start past Lesterville 68-50 in the Valley Tournament final.

Alivia Simily scored 14 points, Bailey Skiles added 12 more from the post, and Gracie Wright chipped in eight before halftime for West County (4-0).

The Lady Bulldogs outscored their opposition 19-10 in the third quarter to pull away after building leads of 18-8 through one period and 31-20 at the break.

Senior forward Reese Gray netted a game-high 22 points for Lesterville (2-1), while Grace Hicks tallied 11.

Perryville 38, Fredericktown 33

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior guard Kyle Schnurbusch took control in the fourth quarter, and Perryville claimed third place at the Fredericktown Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates outscored a cold-shooting Fredericktown squad 12-4 over the last 5 ½ minutes, and committed only five second-half turnovers to complete a 38-33 victory.

Schnurbusch tallied her team’s last nine points while compiling 25, along with three steals, and sank four clinching free throws without a miss.

Perryville (3-1) yielded only three points to Fredericktown in third quarter, and pulled even at 25-25 on a second-chance 3-point play by Katie Clifton.

Fredericktown (4-2) regained a 30-26 edge following baskets from Ava Penuel and Amelia Miller in the paint, but relinquished the lead when Schnurbusch hit a driving layup at 31-30 with 2:32 remaining.

Calie Alliger answered a 3-point play by Schnurbusch from long range with 1:14 left, and Fredericktown had a chance to move ahead after a sideline turnover against the Lady Pirates.

But a pass was stolen by Schnurbusch, and Perryville picked up another key defensive stop to seal the outcome. Brooklyn Moll contributed 10 rebounds and six points toward the win.

Allgier was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range to finish with nine points. Miller totaled 11 rebounds and seven points for the Lady Blackcats.

Penuel chipped in eight points with five rebounds, and gave Fredericktown a 10-3 lead after Kylee Maddox likewise connected from the perimeter.

P.J. Reutzel was averaging a double-double through five contests, but netted her two field goals in the first quarter. The Lady Cats still achieved a 20-8 cushion as passes by Lydia Mell and Penuel set up Miller.

Perryville narrowed the halftime margin to 22-14 after Schnurbusch drained back-to-back threes.

Twin Rivers 45, Arcadia Valley 43

FREDERICKTOWN – Arcadia Valley created 15 second-half turnovers with solid defense on Saturday, but fell one possession short of breaking through for its first victory.

Twin Rivers instead utilized an advantage along the glass, and received scoring contributions from nine players to prevail 45-43 for fifth place at the Fredericktown Tournament.

Maci Hockersmith netted a team-high 10 points before fouling out, and Hannah Bader had nine points and 10 rebounds to pace the Lady Royals.

Hockersmith snapped a 24-24 halftime tie on a second chance, and gave Twin Rivers (1-2) its largest lead of 35-28 with a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Arcadia Valley (0-4) faced a tougher comeback task when Hockersmith drew the fifth foul against senior guard Alyssa Glanzer on a perimeter charge with 5:26 remaining.

But a pair of baskets from freshman guard Paige Newstead-Adams preceded a steal and layup by Lily Pursley that bought the Lady Tigers within 44-43.

Twin Rivers dodged two missed shots to stay in front, then protected a two-point difference after Charly Johnson split two late free throws.

AV hoped to find senior Katelyn Strange open in the right corner for a potential game-winning look, but burned a timeout with 2.3 seconds remaining due to delayed ball movement around the perimeter.

A fading heave off the ensuing inbound landed short of the mark as time expired. The Lady Tigers shot just 11-of-24 from the line.

All five starters and one reserve scored in the first quarter as Twin Rivers surged ahead 15-7. Arcadia Valley stepped up its pressure to respond with a 13-4 run.

Freshman Addison Gallaher scored her game-high 11 points exclusively before halftime, and drilled her third 3-pointer for a 20-19 edge after Glanzer assisted Newstead-Adams on a fast break.

Glanzer totaled eight points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Strange added eight points plus four steals, and Newstead-Adams had eight points and six rebounds.

Bismarck 38, Viburnum 27

CALEDONIA – The Bismarck girls were hovering below 10 percent shooting from the field until Karlee Fisher ignited a comeback on Saturday.

The sophomore guard scored eight of her 13 points during a pivotal span of three possessions, and the Lady Indians defeated Viburnum 38-27 for third place at the Valley Tournament.

Bismarck (2-2) faced a 15-10 deficit at halftime. Fisher nailed a couple of 3-pointers to spark a sudden turnaround and overall 16-4 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Jada Dickey added eight points to the victory.

Natalie Wigger scored a game-high 15 points for Viburnum.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Steelville 59, Potosi 50

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Steelville answered a third-quarter surge by Potosi to capture the championship of the FCNB Bank-It Challenge on Friday night.

Johnny Brice made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and scored 17 points while sinking three 3-pointers in a 59-50 victory at Sullivan High School.

Carson Mullen added 13 points, Landon Mabe tossed in 11 and Wyatt Harris had nine for the Cardinals, who extended a narrow 41-39 lead at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Potosi (2-1) delivered its strongest result since joining the field of the annual event, placing runner-up after entering as the No. 5 seed.

Carter Whitley and Gabe Brawley were named to all-tournament team for the Trojans, who responded to a 32-21 halftime deficit after Steelville grabbed a 14-6 edge through one quarter.

Whitley finished with 16 points, and Ty Mills provided 11 in the second half to equal the 14 scored by Brawley. Potosi struggled to an 8-of-17 showing from the line.

Ste. Genevieve 68, North County 47

DE SOTO, Mo. – Senior guard Ricky Hunter surpassed 1,000 career points, and Ste. Genevieve topped North County 68-47 for third place in the Fountain City Classic on Saturday.

No other details from the game were made available.

Ste. Genevieve (2-1) fell to Sikeston 84-73 in pool play on Friday night.

Cape Central 67, North County 50

DE SOTO, Mo. – Cape Central advanced to the championship game of the Fountain City Classic on Friday defeating North County 67-50 in pool play.

Andrew Civey paced North County (1-2) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kooper Kekec chipped in 10 points.

Bunker 53, Kingston 45

CALEDONIA – Bunker outscored Kingston 19-8 during the third quarter, and repeated as champion of the Valley Tournament with a 53-45 triumph on Saturday.

Jayden Bullock drained five of his team’s nine 3-pointers, and netted a game-high 21 points as the top-seeded Eagles rallied from a 29-23 halftime deficit.

Bunker (5-0) also received 18 points from Cade Sutton and 15 from Romello Henderson.

Collin Sumpter paced Kingston (3-1) offensively with 16 points. Cody Yates finished with 13 points, and Corey Kemper chipped in seven.

Bismarck 66, Valley 59

CALEDONIA – Sven Wilson scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Bismarck overcame early foul trouble on Saturday to secure third place in the Valley Tournament.

Tanner Martinez added 14 points while sinking 6-of-7 free throws, and the fourth-seeded Indians rallied in the fourth quarter to overtake Valley 66-59.

Bismarck (4-2) trailed the Vikings 45-40 before outscoring the host squad 26-14 in the final stanza. Daven Miller finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Gavin Butery gave the Indians a fourth player in double digits with 11 points and six rebounds. Jordan Ketcherside brought down eight rebounds and dished out three assists.

Senior guard Colby Maxwell netted a game-high 20 points for Valley (1-3), which rode a strong second quarter to a 29-22 halftime advantage.

K.J. Tiefenauer converted 9-of-11 free throws among 19 total points, and Ethan Tiefenauer buried four 3-pointers while scoring 14 overall.

Bourbon 61, St. Paul 60

CALEDONIA – Bourbon edged St. Paul 61-60 for fifth place in the Valley Tournament on Friday night.

DeVontae Minor starred with 30 points in defeat, and Grant Anderson poured in 17 for St. Paul (1-3).