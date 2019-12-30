LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven carried an attractive championship trophy that stood nearly as tall as some of her teammates following a dominant collective second half on Monday.
A relentless rebounding effort helped the West County girls basketball team overcome a bleak offensive start to defeat Perryville 56-38 in the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament final.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-2) nearly tripled the total output of their opponents along the boards following the intermission while posting a 35-18 scoring margin.
McRaven netted 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to help put the outcome away, and collected 10 rebounds as one of two West County players with double-double games.
Sophomore guard Claire LaBruyere pitched in 15 points, and drained a corner 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that gave the host squad a 21-20 edge.
The decisive momentum shift was prompted by seniors Madelyn Whitter and Makenzie Simily, who crashed the grass for second-chance baskets during a key 11-0 run.
LaBruyere made a steal and assisted Alivia Simily on a transition layup, then knocked down another three before a Whitter putback extended the difference to 39-27.
McRaven matched triples with Perryville guard Ciara Ehlers to restore a 47-32 lead with 5:02 remaining, and attacked off the dribble for six consecutive points down the stretch.
Whitter tallied 11 points plus a game-high 13 rebounds, and Makenzie Simily provided eight points with nine rebounds as West County won its fourth game in a row.
Leah Buerck notched 12 points with three steals, and Emma King scored 10 for Perryville (4-5), which dropped a tourney final to the Lady Bulldogs for a third straight meeting.
West County joined forces with Kingston to form a new tournament after hosting separate events in recent years, placing 12 teams in the inaugural bracket as some schools sought competition elsewhere.
The Lady Bulldogs successfully worked to draw fouls on Monday, and went 16-of-25 from the stripe compared to 6-of-12 by Perryville.
McRaven drew plenty of defensive attention and was especially unselfish early on, but potential assists slipped away when West County missed a number of layups in the first half.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lady Pirates likewise struggled with a higher volume of jump shots. They trailed 7-2 more than seven minutes into the action, but gained an eventual 16-14 lead on Buerck’s second 3-pointer.
Whitter claimed her first rebound on the game’s opening possession, and fired a pass across the lane to McRaven for a made basket through contact.
Jefferson 45, Valle Catholic 40
LEADWOOD – Junior Laney Smith answered the challenge when Jefferson needed a spark on Monday afternoon following a lethargic first half against Valle Catholic.
She provided an aggressive catalyst for the Blue Jays with 12 third-quarter points, and finished with 17 during a 45-40 victory for third place in the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament.
Abi Chipps added 11 points and Catryn Cattoor had eight more while they shared the team-high with six steals each for Jefferson (5-6).
Smith nailed a 3-pointer to create a 42-34 lead with 4:40 remaining, and Chipps supplied an uncontested putback after Valle Catholic (2-5) had drawn within four.
Hannah Fowler, Mia Weiler and Lauren Staab each scored eight points in defeat for the Lady Warriors, who committed 28 turnovers while forcing 24.
The first half was especially disjointed for both clubs, but the Lady Warriors enjoyed an early advantage after Staab and Fowler knocked down mid-range jumpers.
Sam Loida found an opening to the paint for an 8-2 lead, and Valle stayed ahead 19-14 at halftime after a steal and layup by Chipps was countered by two Weiler free throws and a Staab follow.
Solid work on the offensive boards helped Jefferson control the early stages of the third quarter. Smith quickly heated up with a banked-in runner, then sank a smooth second-chance jumper from the left baseline.
Weiler briefly stemmed the Jefferson momentum with a tying 3-poitner at 22-22, but Smith answered a driving scoop shot by Fowler before a fast-break layup restored a 32-26 Jefferson lead.
Rachel Loida had six points and five steals for the Lady Warriors, whose late opportunities to get within one possession dissolved on turnovers, including an inbounding violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.