West County maintains control of FSCB trophy

LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team topped familiar opponent Perryville in a trophy game for the sixth consecutive year.

Gracie Wright drained three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Alexis Hedgcorth added four field goals from the low post before halftime Friday.

Senior point guard Alivia Simily was essential to their success, dishing out 11 assists, and the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs earned a 52-41 title victory in the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

West County (11-1) never trailed despite slightly losing the turnover margin, and opened up a 38-25 advantage after Lilly James swished her second 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Wright finished with 14 points, and Hedgcorth totaled 11 points with seven rebounds. James joined them in scoring double digits with 10.

Perryville (8-4) had its five-game win streak snapped after hitting just 4-of-14 free throws. Senior guard Kyla Schnurbusch produced nine of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.

While Alivia Simily primarily directed the offense, she also drew the key guarding responsibility against Schnurbusch, who netted two of her three first-half baskets as Simily was resting on the bench.

The Lady Bulldogs wasted 30 seconds of strong perimeter defense from that individual matchup when Katie Clifton notched an uncontested putback at 11-9 to conclude the first quarter.

Brooklyn Moll compiled 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and kept Perryville within 16-13 on a strong drive and layup in the second quarter.

West County answered with entry passes to Hedgcorth and Bailey Skiles, as Simily assisted on eight of its 10 made field goals prior to intermission.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Schnurbusch and Moll were promptly matched by Simily and Wright, and the halftime margin ultimately stood at 29-21.

Schnurbusch opened the fourth quarter with a driving layup, and nailed her second triple to 40-32, but West County patiently drew fouls and capitalized down the stretch.

After the Pirates closed within 43-36 on a second chance by Carlie Holdman, senior forward Morgan Simily stepped up with a clutch 3-point play on a drive for West County.

Hedgcorth pushed the difference to 50-39 with two free throws, and the Lady Bulldogs knocked down 12-of-19 attempts as a team.

Alivia Simily tallied seven points while Morgan Simily and Skiles each grabbed seven rebounds. West County is currently ranked sixth in the coaches’ Class 3 state poll.

Bismarck 38, De Soto 22

LEADWOOD – Bismarck held De Soto scoreless in the third quarter on Friday, and captured seventh place in the FSCB Christmas Tournament with a 38-22 victory.

Ashley Hawkins netted a game-high 10 points, and the Indians carried an 18-12 halftime lead after yielding just two points in the first quarter.

Halie Dickey added nine points to the win. Bismarck (6-7) prevailed despite sinking just 13-of-32 free throws as De Soto (4-9) also struggled at 7-of-19 overall.

Morgan Randazzo drained two 3-pointers during an 11-0 run out of the break. Alyssa Brake likewise chipped in six points.

Jami Smith paced the Dragons with eight points.