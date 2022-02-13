West County outlasts Central amid struggle

PARK HILLS – The West County girls basketball team handcuffed the Central offense to snap an 11-year head-to-head losing streak on Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward Bailey Skiles compiled 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs prevailed 39-34 for third place at the MAAA Tournament.

West County (19-4) was shut out in the fourth quarter of the previous meeting, but gained revenge by unofficially limiting the Lady Rebels to just 22 percent shooting from the field.

Alivia Simily finished with nine points and five assists, and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 37-29 advantage on a banked runner down the lane with 3:47 remaining.

But a major struggle at the charity stripe, where West County went 5-of-18 collectively, left a window of opportunity as Central (15-5) tried to rally with defensive pressure.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor netted a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds, and sank two pairs of free throws to bring the Lady Rebels within three with 47 seconds to play.

A missed front end from the line afforded Central one last chance to tie, but an open look along the left wing caught only the back iron, capping a 0-for-7 team showing from the perimeter.

West County extended a 32-29 edge to eight when Alivia Simily drained a 3-pointer and Skiles finished an outlet pass from Lilly James to open the fourth quarter.

Morgan Simily added eight points plus six rebounds, and snapped a 26-26 deadlock with a driving layup along the left side that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead to stay.

Central kept West County below 40 points for the second time this season, but endured a contagious slump while looking for slight creases against a packed defense.

Khloe Dischbein provided 14 points and eight rebounds in defeat. Her teammates, with the exception of O’Connor, combined to score only three.

Despite a lack of offensive balance, the Lady Rebels dominated the first quarter, and built a 17-6 lead when Dischbein hit a putback off the third steal by senior Olivia Dunn.

O’Connor fueled a 9-0 run by converting the previous 3-point play, and Central forced West County into 16 turnovers by halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs still countered with a 10-2 push spanning five minutes. Alivia Simily sank her first of two triples, and Skiles produced her fourth field goal in the paint to draw within 21-18 at intermission.

West County, currently ranked seventh in the Class 3 state poll, is the top seed and defending champion for the upcoming Class 3, District 3 playoffs.

Potosi 50, Fredericktown 47

POTOSI – Senior guard Carley Hampton scored a game-high 18 points, and the Potosi girls claimed fifth place in the MAAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans connected 10 times from beyond the arc during the first half, including five 3-pointers by Hampton, and edged Fredericktown 50-47.

Kaydence Gibson, Emily Hochstatter and Kiersten Blair each had six points. Potosi (14-9) jumped ahead 39-33 at halftime before the teams combined for just seven points in the third quarter.

P.J. Reutzel netted 16 points for Fredericktown (11-11), which connected on 15-of-21 free throws.

Callie Allgier added 10 points and Amelia Miller had eight in defeat.

Ste. Genevieve defeated Kingston 43-36 in overtime for the consolation plaque earlier Saturday.

Tania Jenkins tallied 13 points and Allison Hahn had 10 in the loss for Kingston. The Dragons held Madison Nelson to a season-low eight.

In boys tournament action, Potosi topped Valle Catholic 62-57 for fifth place and Arcadia Valley edged West County 55-52 in the consolation final.

