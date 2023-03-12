SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The West County girls basketball team hoped for an upgrade to gold after securing a return trip to Springfield for the 2023 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown.

Another fourth-place state trophy in Class 3 will suffice for a senior class that maintained a strong core since elementary school and brought the Lady Bulldogs to unprecedented heights.

Skyline shot a blistering 61 percent from the field in the second half Saturday, and topped West County 58-29 for third place on the campus of Missouri State University.

Ashlen Garrett posted game highs with 17 points and four steals, and Grace Edge provided 14 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively for the second straight day, and faced a daunting challenge after their usual rotation of six or seven players featured one less weapon.

Senior guard Alivia Simily, an all-state performer last season, made three driving layups during the first quarter and totaled 10 points in her varsity finale to pace West County.

Skyline (24-7) shut down the rest of its opposition early on, and never looked back following an 11-0 run that Garrett highlighted with three field goals in the paint.

The Tigers dominated the turnover margin, forcing 19 while committing just eight, and established a 25-8 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Bailey Skiles answered with a putback, and Morgan Simily knocked down a jumper on consecutive ensuing possessions while netting eight points each in the loss.

West County (24-7) bid farewell to seniors Gracie Wright, Lilly James, Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily and Skiles. The Lady Bulldogs had never advanced past the state sectional round until their arrival.

They closed to within 31-18 on their lone made 3-pointer by Alivia Simily, who signed with NAIA program UHSP over the winter.

Garrett nailed back-to-back threes during a 19-2 response by the Tigers, who made it 50-20 on a Garrett layup after Edge hit a jumper and two subsequent free throws.

Emily Edwards chipped in eight points for Skyline, which shot 54 percent for the game and took a 29-15 lead into halftime.

James missed the action after suffering an ankle injury late in the Lady Bulldogs’ semifinal defeat against El Dorado Springs.

Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth played a game-high 30 minutes with a spike in court time, and Skiles pulled down six rebounds.

El Dorado Springs 52, West County 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – West County was plagued by a rough start Friday evening while matching up against the reigning champions in the state semifinal round.

Standout guard Macie Mays surpassed 2,500 career points, and El Dorado Springs played physical defense to frustrate the Lady Bulldogs 52-29 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

El Dorado Springs (26-5) arrived on a mission to prove itself as more than just an offensive power, and responded by forcing 19 turnovers and surrendering only two first-quarter field goals.

“I had a couple of different people go, ‘You know you guys really focus on your offense.’ And that’s not the case at all,” El Dorado Springs coach Beau Swopes said. “Defensively, we work our tails off every single day, and that’s what we want to be known for.”

Mays scored her team’s first seven points with a quick first step at 5-foot-10, and totaled 22 points, six steals, five rebounds and three blocks while playing the entire 32 minutes.

Gracie Wright finished a driving runner through contact that was not called, and Morgan Simily added an early putback for West County (24-6).

But a series of offensive rebounds and open looks from the perimeter were costly. El Dorado Springs capped the first quarter on a 13-0 run, as Neely Schaaf sank a pull-up shot just ahead of the buzzer.

West County faced a 16-point deficit entering the second stanza, but executed some well-timed cuts and passes to set a more competitive tone.

Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth netted two baskets on assists from Alivia Simily, who later finished a driving layup and converted another scoring chance at the line.

“I knew as a point guard and leader that I needed to try and do more things offensively, and make opportunities easier for them and myself,” Alivia Simily said.

Mays continued to shine in the meantime, and sophomore guard Alexis Collins splashed three of her four 3-pointers before halftime as their team maintained a 32-16 halftime lead.

Both clubs had similar results in field-goal percentage, but 10 fewer turnovers and strong work on the boards helped El Dorado Springs earn 18 more shot attempts.

“I thought we battled, but the start killed us. It’s tough when you’re playing a good basketball team and get down 20-4,” West County coach Bobby Simily said. “We played better as the game went along, but put ourselves in a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”

Alivia Simily also had 10 points, including a strong finish through contact and ensuing free throw in the third quarter. But the task remained steep after Schaaf beat the buzzer from long range at 44-25.

Although West County could not mount a comeback, the hustling spirit never waned. Morgan Simily and Hedgcorth each crashed through media tables while trying to save possessions.

“I think that’s always the goal just to come out and play hard for my team so stuff will be easier for them,” said Hedgcorth, who posted 10 points and eight rebounds.

West County missed its only four 3-point tries, and lost one of its top threats for the remainder of the weekend when senior Lilly James injured an ankle with less than three minutes to play.

With no shot clock utilized in Missouri high school basketball, Mays primarily handled the ball as El Dorado Springs consumed more than two minutes with the final possession.

Swopes credited the tenacity of freshman McKinli Mays, who guarded Alivia Simily, and addressed the difficultly of defending a diverse West County attack.

“Mack can get after anybody, and will try to lock somebody up. She stayed on that left hand and tried to force her right the whole time,” the coach said. “We really focused a ton on their post players, because they have so many of them and they are so physical… We had to teach our guards how to play post defense in a matter of days, and I think some of them kind of liked it.”

West County quickly turned its attention to the third-place game on Saturday, marking the final time for five seniors to share the court.

“All of us seniors have played together for a really long time,” Wright said. “It’s just great to go out together.”

Fair Grove upended El Dorado Springs 54-52 in the championship game on Saturday.