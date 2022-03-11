West County takes fourth place at state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several West County girls basketball players and their head coach shared a similar sentiment once the final buzzer sounded on a memorable season.

The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth in the Class 3 state tournament after falling to powerful Strafford 64-34 on Friday morning at the 2022 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown.

Although back-to-back losses on the grand stage deviated from the plan, the experience of reaching the last weekend for the first time was bigger than the ultimate result.

“I think it’s all so surreal, and I’m just glad we’ve all made it this far and made history for our school,” junior guard Alivia Simily said. “Our community has been so helpful through it all.”

“It’s been a really awesome experience with my teammates,” junior center Bailey Skiles added. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Strafford (25-6) bounced back from a crushing two-point setback against eventual champion El Dorado Springs in the semifinal round on Thursday to pester the Lady Bulldogs into 32 turnovers.

Bailey Humble scored a game-high 19 points, Mattie Walker netted 13 more and Brooklyn Adney made six steals as the Indians shot 52 percent from the field and 12-of-16 at the line.

“Unbelievable game today for our group,” Strafford coach Dustin Larsen said. “It just shows the kind of young ladies we have to bounce back from a tough loss yesterday. Just to be present and in the moment today, it really shows exactly what we try to be as players and people. You love watching them playing with energy, smiling and engaged.”

Lilly James paced West County (24-6) for the second straight game with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting beyond the arc. Alivia Simily tallied eight points – all on free throws – plus six rebounds.

West County (24-6) grabbed a 7-6 lead when Skiles scored consecutive baskets off an inbounds pass and offensive putback. She finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

Strafford responded with a forceful 13-0 run over the next 4 ½ minutes, however, as its athletic guards created miscues by extending pressure toward the sidelines and Missouri State University midcourt logo.

Lauren Jones sank a 3-pointer before Kennedy Clark and Bailey Chrisman turned back-to-back steals over the last 18 seconds into uncontested layups for a 19-7 advantage.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball well enough to give ourselves a chance,” West County coach Bobby Simily said. “We’re good enough defensively that if we can slow the game down and get into a half-court set, then we can get enough stops to keep us in the game. But you can’t have that many live-ball turnovers and give the other team that many easy opportunities.”

Walker shined with nine points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer and driving finish to make it 26-10 after Emma Mullings emerged from a scramble with another takeaway.

The Lady Bulldogs found a temporary spark to narrow the gap before halftime, as James bookended an 8-1 run with corner triples to bring her squad within 27-18.

Alivia Simily successfully drew nine fouls to convert 8-of-15 free throws. Alexis Hedgcorth followed her to the stripe before the break while helping West County post a 21-7 edge in first-half rebounds.

“One of our definite strengths is the ability to rebound, and we did that well today,” Coach Simily said. “The message at halftime was that we just have to keep cutting into the deficit. Take care of the ball, cut down on turnovers and handle the press. We just weren’t able to get that done.”

Strafford turned the contest into a runaway following a 28-7 scoring edge in the third quarter. Humble rapidly amassed 10 points through a series of quick attacks.

Mullings provided a 3-point play with a spin and shot through contact from the low post for a 40-20 cushion. Humble cashed in two steals for layups as the difference eventually reached 54-24.

The Lady Bulldogs went 35 percent from the field and attempted 20 fewer shots. A rough third stanza erased their 17-9 halftime lead against South Shelby in the semifinal round.

“I think it really shows us how good every team is here. You can’t expect to come here and think it will be just like our other games,” Alivia Simily said. “It’s the next level. You have to show up prepared just like we always do.”

Gracie Wright connected from the outside, and dished a pass to Hedgcorth for the lone West County baskets as each club totaled nine points during the fourth quarter.

Starters were removed by both coaches with about four minutes remaining, leaving time for plenty of hugs and reflection on each sideline.

“Great group of kids. A coach can come into a room and say that, but it’s not lip service from me,” Bobby Simily said. “They’re competitive and have passion, desire and a will to win that you don’t see out of a lot of kids. They are just wired right.”

Chrisman had nine points while Jones and Mullings chipped in seven each for the Indians. Senior guard Emma Compton, who was injured Thursday, played until the first stoppage of play Friday before departing.

A 10 a.m. start afforded neither squad much time for proper pregame preparation. With the championship out of reach, West County chose to enjoy Thursday night away from the arena.

“I knew yesterday was difficult for our kids, because we had an excellent opportunity to win that game. It just got away from us in the second half,” Coach Simily said. “We could have sat around the hotel room and dwelt on that all evening and all night, but that’s not what we’re here for.

“They have earned the right to be here, and this is an experience. We came to play basketball and try to win games. But as I told them leaving the locker room yesterday, ‘When we leave here, you will go back and shower, get dressed and ready, and [this game] is over with. We’ll move on, go out for dinner and have a good time before we worry about tomorrow.’”

The fourth-place trophy was presented to seniors Claire Stevens, who notched two steals, and Claire LaBruyere, who missed much of the season due to injury.

“To get to be here with all of these girls is awesome.” said Wright, an all-state softball standout and one of several three-sport athletes the Lady Bulldogs have. “We’ve played with [our seniors] since we were [little], and Coach has always been our coach.”

West County will be among the favorites to forge another deep postseason run next winter. Nine of the 10 players in uniform this weekend have at least one more year of high school remaining.

“It’s just crazy. Just an awesome experience,” junior Morgan Simily said. “I think we have a great chance of coming back next year.”

