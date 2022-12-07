West County takes over inside to outlast Potosi

POTOSI – The frequency of foul calls, even on minimal contact, did no favors for the West County or Potosi girls basketball teams during the first half on Tuesday night.

Once the officiating became more relaxed in the third quarter, the half-court execution and overall rebounding prowess of the visiting Lady Bulldogs began seizing control.

Class 3 sixth-ranked West County opened the second half with a 17-4 scoring run, and landed four players in double digits for a quality 70-49 victory.

Senior guard Gracie Wright opened the first and third quarters with consecutive field goals, resulting from designed plays, and finished with a game-high 18 points.

Bailey Skiles provided three key baskets from the low post to create separation after entering off the bench, and tallied 16 points to strengthen West County (5-0).

Kaydence Gibson scored 14 points, and twin sister Kya Gibson added 11 points with eight rebounds as Potosi (2-2) ended with a respectable total of 10 turnovers in defeat.

The Lady Bulldogs reached halftime with a 27-18 lead after both clubs soared beyond the double bonus. Neither side could afford taking many reckless defensive chances from there, and the pace slowed down.

Alivia Simily picked up two of her six assists on diagonal entry passes to Wright, and Skiles converted a 3-point play at 44-22 after Lilly James kept a possession alive on the floor.

Potosi emerged from a brief shooting slump when Kya Gibson drained a 3-pointer and Paige West used an excellent move to score after receiving an arching lob pass in the paint.

But the Lady Bulldogs continued to thrive. Morgan Simily drew contact while muscling in a third chance, and Wright followed with an open 3-pointer at the outset of the fourth quarter.

The advantage on the glass continued to expand, and Alexis Hedgcorth added another putback at 59-33 while pushing toward another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Emily Hochstatter answered with a corner triple, and Kaydence Gibson turned a clean steal into a layup to help the Lady Trojans outscore their opponents 16-11 over the last 5 ½ minutes.

Hochstatter had nine points and six rebounds for Potosi, which faced a second straight ranked foe after falling to Central last Saturday in the Fredericktown Tournament final.

The Lady Trojans could soon receive some welcomed depth inside. Senior forward Kalie Thompson hopes to return from shoulder surgery either by the Christmas Tournament, or before conference play starts in early January.

James scrapped for 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals, and capped the first quarter with an 18-foot jumper that gave her squad a 20-11 advantage.

Skiles produced of the more impressive shots of the night by sinking a turning bank shot with pure strength as her shooting wrist was grabbed.

Kya Gibson signaled the lone Potosi lead at 6-4 with a steal and layup. But two baskets by Hedgcorth spurred a 7-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs.

A wide disparity in free-throw percentage also transpired. West County was collectively 20-of-33 while Potosi struggled to a 7-of-20 conclusion.

West County will look to stay unbeaten against Ste. Genevieve on Thursday before facing Lincoln Prep in an unusual 4 a.m. contest on Sunday as part of the 24-hour Norm Stewart Classic in Springfield, Mo.