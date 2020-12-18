West County turns up intensity to beat Woodland

The Lady Cardinals matched the ensuing four points by West County that included an awkward falling putback by Morgan Simily as her feet were tangled with those of an opposing player.

Emma Brown and Destinee Cowell muscled in twisting shots from inside of six feet as the margin was again reduced to one possession at 35-32.

But the remainder of the evening belonged to the Lady Bulldogs and McRaven, who splashed a 22-foot corner jumper after her steal and outlet pass yielded a previous layup for Madalyn Herrera.

Alivia Simily added one of her six assists on a 3-pointer by Claire Stevens, and Lilly James drove all the way for a basket and free throw for a 47-32 advantage as the period concluded.

Relentless work along the boards ensured that West County (6-0) would remain safely ahead, as rebounds by Bailey Skiles, Stevens and McRaven culminated in second-chance points down the stretch.

McRaven bumped the difference to 57-34 with her third long-range dagger, and earlier found Stevens cutting on a touch bounce after receiving a cross-court pass from Alivia Simily.