West County turns up intensity to beat Woodland

LEADWOOD – Physical tussles in the paint characterized much of a bruising first half between the West County and Woodland girls basketball teams on Thursday night.
Once all-state senior Dori McRaven injected a steady perimeter threat into the plan of attack, the Lady Bulldogs began to dictate every phase over the final 11 minutes.
West County nearly tripled the total number of rebounds obtained by the visiting Lady Cardinals in the second half, and triumphed 66-45 to remain unbeaten.
McRaven knocked down four timely 3-pointers while totaling 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists amid another massive effort that followed a relatively calm start.
Her statistics after intermission were enough to amass a double-double on their own merit. The Lady Bulldogs delivered a collective barrage of energy to generate a pivotal 17-0 run.
Woodland coach Adam Stevens moderately objected to a call – or lack of one – and was assessed a technical foul in what seemed like a random juncture of the third quarter.
His team narrowly trailed 31-28 after running a successful inbounds play that created a layup for junior Addie Johnson, but the surprise infraction occurred a few seconds later.
The Lady Cardinals matched the ensuing four points by West County that included an awkward falling putback by Morgan Simily as her feet were tangled with those of an opposing player.
Emma Brown and Destinee Cowell muscled in twisting shots from inside of six feet as the margin was again reduced to one possession at 35-32.
But the remainder of the evening belonged to the Lady Bulldogs and McRaven, who splashed a 22-foot corner jumper after her steal and outlet pass yielded a previous layup for Madalyn Herrera.
Alivia Simily added one of her six assists on a 3-pointer by Claire Stevens, and Lilly James drove all the way for a basket and free throw for a 47-32 advantage as the period concluded.
Relentless work along the boards ensured that West County (6-0) would remain safely ahead, as rebounds by Bailey Skiles, Stevens and McRaven culminated in second-chance points down the stretch.
McRaven bumped the difference to 57-34 with her third long-range dagger, and earlier found Stevens cutting on a touch bounce after receiving a cross-court pass from Alivia Simily.
Stevens grabbed nine rebounds and had eight points to equal both Alivia Simily and Morgan Simily, who also shined defensively with five steals.
Cowell scored 11 of her team-high 13 points for Woodland (2-3) in the second half, and also corralled seven rebounds. Johnson netted 10 points while Brown added eight points plus eight rebounds.
The action unfolded in similar fashion to last year’s district semifinal clash that saw West County pull away 59-43 behind 28 points from McRaven.
James chipped in seven points for the rematch, including a basket that put West County up 12-10 to end the first quarter.
Herrera dished out five assists and found McRaven inside for a 20-14 edge moments after making a steal and drilling a soft runner down the lane.
The response came after West County coach Bobby Simily called a timeout just 28 seconds in the stanza and made a mass substitution when Sarah Wilkinson popped around a screen for an uncontested layup.
Woodland drew within two on a difficult baseline force that Chloe Goodwin coaxed home. But Morgan Simily made a scrambling steal and found Alivia Simily for a layup and 24-20 halftime lead.
West County will travel to Cuba on Monday before hosting the First State Community Bank Tournament as the top seed among 12 teams.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!