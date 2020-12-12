Winch dominates as North County claims tourney title

HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Lutheran South girls basketball coach Ben Ealick eventually got his wish.
North County junior center Kamyrn Winch finally left the court with 48 seconds remaining in the championship game of the 23rd Herculaneum Classic on Friday.
The 6-foot-3 Winch poured in a career-high 34 points to lead the Raiders to a 67-54 win in the title contest of the tradition-rich eight-team affair.
The Lancers (4-2) simply couldn't slow down Winch, who dropped in one short jumper after another from close range. Her teammates smartly drove the lane and then dished off to Winch, who also added 14 rebounds.
"She might be one of the better post players we'll see all year," Ealick said. "I thought we had a good plan."
Winch's eye-popping effort overshadowed a 29-point performance by South senior guard Emma Pawlitz, who did the majority of her work from the outside.
"She was just relentless down there," Pawlitz said of Winch. "She was everywhere. Even if she missed a shot, she would get her own rebound most of the time."
Winch likes picking on the Lancers. She pumped in 27 against them in last year's tournament, which South won.
"I know they're really good so I like playing well against them," Winch said.
Despite the impressive effort from Winch, South was in position to steal the contest when it chopped a 9-point deficit to 45-43 on a pair of foul shots by Pawlitz with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Raiders answered with baskets from Hanna Politte and Tyler Conkright to regain control.
Winch tallied a basket in the first 31 seconds of the final period to pump the lead to 51-43. Following a two-pointer from Pawlitz, the Raiders went on an 11-2 run to put the game away.
"They just kept getting the ball to me and I did what I was supposed to do with it," Winch said.
The Lancers did not play poorly, according to both Ealick and Pawlitz. They simply weren't able to stop one dominant player.
"I thought our decision-making in the fourth quarter wasn't as good as it should have been," Ealick said.
Pawlitz, who also is a tennis standout, was happy her team stayed close for three periods.
"This was a great game to prepare us for the future," Pawlitz said. "It's not a bad loss by any means. We're going to take it, learn from it and work harder in the coming months."
Winch and 6-foot-2 Lainey Calkins, another inside force, took control in close right from the opening tip.
North County (4-0) used an 11-2 run over the final 4:51 of the first half to take a 34-26 lead into the break.
Pawlitz led a third quarter comeback with a 3-pointer. Macy Schelp, Ellie Buscher and Hope Kassel also added key baskets.
"We're definitely going to face more teams that are physical like that," Pawlitz said. "I'm happy with what we learned from this game."
