Winch dominates as North County claims tourney title

Despite the impressive effort from Winch, South was in position to steal the contest when it chopped a 9-point deficit to 45-43 on a pair of foul shots by Pawlitz with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Raiders answered with baskets from Hanna Politte and Tyler Conkright to regain control.

Winch tallied a basket in the first 31 seconds of the final period to pump the lead to 51-43. Following a two-pointer from Pawlitz, the Raiders went on an 11-2 run to put the game away.

"They just kept getting the ball to me and I did what I was supposed to do with it," Winch said.

The Lancers did not play poorly, according to both Ealick and Pawlitz. They simply weren't able to stop one dominant player.

"I thought our decision-making in the fourth quarter wasn't as good as it should have been," Ealick said.

Pawlitz, who also is a tennis standout, was happy her team stayed close for three periods.

"This was a great game to prepare us for the future," Pawlitz said. "It's not a bad loss by any means. We're going to take it, learn from it and work harder in the coming months."