Winch taking game to Maryville

Winch taking game to Maryville
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Kamryn Winch recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II basketball and continue her education at Maryville University in St. Louis. She plans to become an elementary school teacher. Winch helped the Lady Raiders capture a district championship while going 19-4 last winter as the starting center, and has earned all-conference and all-district honors in both basketball and volleyball. Also seated, from left, are her brother Kollin Winch, father Kyle Winch and mother Schea Winch. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Bob Thomas, head girls basketball coach Joe Arnold and AAU coach Matt Ruble.

