Burgess brings drive to Mineral Area

Farmington High School senior Jonah Burgess recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf and continue his education at Mineral Area College. As a sophomore, Burgess shot an even-par 72 at Terre Du Lac to become MAAA conference medalist while leading the Knights to a sweep of the tournament and regular-season titles. He later placed third in the district and 29th at the Class 3 state event. Burgess is also a starting forward for the Farmington basketball program. Also seated are his mother Alicia Burgess, sister Emma Burgess and father Bret Burgess. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Garrett Callahan, assistant coach Dustin Hoehn, Mineral Area head golf coach Mike Mapes and Farmington head golf coach Brad Downs.