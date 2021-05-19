Claywell goes out all-state medalist

JOPLIN, Mo. – Propelled by a strong first round at Twin Hills on Monday, Wil Claywell capped his varsity golf career as a state medalist.

The North County senior earned a tie for ninth place among 81 players at the Class 4 championship after following his opening 74 with a 78 on Tuesday to finish 8-over par.

Claywell picked up three birdies over 36 holes, and established himself as a top-10 contender early on. He matched the fifth-best score overall during the first day.

Despite shooting 6-over through the final seven holes, the reigning MAAA champion and former district medalist finished just six shots off the state titlist pace.

Quinn Thomas of Hannibal prevailed as Class 4 champion by one stroke at 2-over par 146. He was even at 72 in round one.

Claywell was joined in the tournament by two North County teammates. Will Dugal finished with 170 (85+85), and Braden Swift ended with 173 (87+86) with three birdies each.

Farmington senior Alden Klug, a future teammate of Claywell at Mineral Area College, tied for 41st overall following a solid improvement on day two.