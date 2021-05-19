Claywell goes out all-state medalist

JOPLIN, Mo. – Propelled by a strong first round at Twin Hills on Monday, Wil Claywell capped his varsity golf career as a state medalist.
The North County senior earned a tie for ninth place among 81 players at the Class 4 championship after following his opening 74 with a 78 on Tuesday to finish 8-over par.
Claywell picked up three birdies over 36 holes, and established himself as a top-10 contender early on. He matched the fifth-best score overall during the first day.
Despite shooting 6-over through the final seven holes, the reigning MAAA champion and former district medalist finished just six shots off the state titlist pace.
Quinn Thomas of Hannibal prevailed as Class 4 champion by one stroke at 2-over par 146. He was even at 72 in round one.
Claywell was joined in the tournament by two North County teammates. Will Dugal finished with 170 (85+85), and Braden Swift ended with 173 (87+86) with three birdies each.
Farmington senior Alden Klug, a future teammate of Claywell at Mineral Area College, tied for 41st overall following a solid improvement on day two.
Klug posted a 79 behind an opening 85 as a return state qualifier after shaving seven shots off his initial round during the 2019 tournament.
Five players from the MAAA made their respective state debuts close to home as Crown Pointe hosted the Class 3 showcase event.
Fredericktown junior Grant Ebert carded a composite 172 (87+85) over 36 holes to lead the local contingent in an overall tie for 36th out of 71 participants.
Senior Adele Sherrill tallied 177 (87+90) after playing her entire varsity career against boys for Central, which does not have a girls program.
Ste. Genevieve was represented by Bryce Barley (185), Luke Basler (191) and Grant Weiler (197).
Christian Rischer of Tolton Catholic was a runaway state champion with a masterful 8-shot victory. He finished at even par 144 after notching a 1-under 71 on Monday.