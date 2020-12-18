Claywell taking clubs to Mineral Area

North County High School senior Wil Claywell signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play golf and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Claywell finished as district tournament medalist during his sophomore season, and is a two-time Class 3 state golf qualifier for the Raiders. He has also earned MAFC Red Division postseason football honors at safety, and is currently a starting guard for the NCHS basketball team. Also seated are his father Shane Claywell and mother Amanda Claywell. Standing, from left, are North County head golf and boys basketball coach Jimmy Palmer and Mineral Area head golf coach Mike Mapes.