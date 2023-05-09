FARMINGTON – North County senior Will Dugal is heading to his final Class 4 state golf tournament as the reigning District 1 champion.

Dugal played the course at Crown Pointe for the second time in a week, and followed his MAAA title by delivering a two-shot victory amid a field of 76 competitors on Monday.

North County was painfully close to qualifying a full team after submitting a total of 318, but was edged by champion school Parkway West at 313 and runner-up Rockwood Summit at 317.

Dugal posted a one-over par round of 73 after navigating the volatile wind on the previous Monday for 77, and will lead a solid local contingent to Sedalia Country Club next week.

Sophomore teammate Ruger Govero challenged for the top medalist spot before tying Palmer Cerko of Parkway West with 75 in a tie for second.

A score of 83 was required to survive the state cut outside of the two advancing teams. North County was rounded out by Wyatt Herzog at 84 and Holden Swift at 86.

Farmington took fourth place out of 16 attending teams with 335, and also celebrated two qualifiers as Nate Kochis and Reid Thebeau extended their respective seasons.

Kochis continued a streak of solid tournament results by placing sixth at 78. Thebeau also pulled through in a tie for 13th at 83.

Collin Polus and Garrett each produced rounds of 88 for the Knights.

Class 3, District 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer solidified his first and only season of varsity golf by punching a ticket to the Class 3 state tournament as the District 2 individual runner-up.

Tournament host Ste. Genevieve secured three qualifiers, and Potosi did likewise as 13 teams gathered Monday at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course.

St. James tallied 327 to clip Dexter at 329 for the team crown as both schools moved forward to next week’s two-day state event at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield.

Boyer registered three birdies within a four-over par score of 77 to headline the Dragons, who stacked up third at 343 with Potosi next at 345.

His effort was two shots off the pace established by St. James champion Jackson Marcee, who steadily totaled 75 and remained at even par until encountering two straight bogeys starting at the 13th hole.

Gavin Huck finished sixth at 81, and Carter Burr landed on the favorable side of the bubble with 91 in a tie for 18th. Jayden Rhinehart ended with 98 for Ste. Genevieve.

Sam Rhodes turned in a top-five effort with 80 for Potosi. Gabe Brawley ended with 86, and Peyton Rowe had 87 to join him at the state level. Conner Gibson and Brady Richards each shot 96.

Central was sixth in the team standings with 371, and Fredericktown placed seventh with 375. Both programs concluded with two players going strong.

Evan Weiss topped the Rebels with 84, including their lone birdie, and teammate Kaden Kernan got through with 91.

Braydon McMinn carded 83 to place ninth out of 67 golfers for the Blackcats. Braxton Neel bolstered his round of 86 with two birdies.

Class 2, District 1

TERRE DU LAC – West County placed seventh and ended its golf season along with Arcadia Valley during the Class 2, District 1 tournament on Monday at Terre Du Lac.

Liberty (Mountain View) totaled a 358 as the winning team, and St. Pius shot 376 to likewise advance to state competition next week.

Nathan Norris carded a three-over par 75 as the individual champion for Clearwater, two shots better than Steelville runner-up Landon Mabe at 77.

The next lowest rounds on the course were a couple of 85s, and an even 100 was good enough to make the state cut.

Bo Briley finished with 103 to lead West County.