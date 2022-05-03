Dugal cards 73, Raiders win MAAA golf tourney

FARMINGTON – Will Dugal encountered a sense of urgency caused by rapidly approaching rain showers, and even more so, a relentless challenger along the front nine at Crown Pointe Golf Club

The North County junior credited consistency with putting as the chief stabilizing factor during his championship performance in the MAAA golf tournament on Monday.

Dugal delivered back-to-back birdies just before the pleasant conditions began to deteriorate late in his 1-over-par medalist round of 73, and secured a two-shot victory among 46 players.

Freshman teammate Ruger Govero was also situated amid the early contenders, and helped bolster the Raiders to again slightly shift the balance of power atop the conference.

North County shot a collective 330, and edged Farmington by four strokes for a tournament title repeat after losing the nine-hole, regular-season match due to a rare tiebreaker last week.

The longtime rivals have alternated superior head-to-head results all season long. Their ultimate duel also takes place at Crown Pointe in Class 4, District 1 competition next Monday.

Dugal was perched at 2-over through 13 holes after starting among the four-man feature group at the 16th, then chose an inviting par-5 at No. 11 to make his decisive move.

With the wind nearly still over the first four hours of the event, players felt especially encouraged to attack in hopes of reaching either the green, or its close proximity, within two shots.

Dugal found the nearby grass bunker while tied with Ste. Genevieve junior Gavin Huck, but chipped to within 12 feet before sinking his downhill putt.

He then followed with a solid tee shot landing safely in the fairway at No. 12, and went up and down from there while Huck matched that birdie to stay one shot back.

Light rain soon covered the course with three holes remaining for the leaders, and Dugal was steady enough to outlast consecutive bogeys by Huck, who topped the entire field with four birdies while carding a runner-up round of 75.

Govero, who captured the St. Pius Tournament title and placed second at Ste. Genevieve within the past two weeks, shined as the lone player below par on the front nine.

A couple of birdies at the fifth and seventh highlighted a superb 35 at the turn, but two double bogeys over the last four holes dropped Govero into the fourth-place tie overall at 79.

The top eight individuals earned all-MAAA awards. Third-place standout Champ McMurry – at six-over 78 – has the distinction of residing in a school district outside of the conference.

McMurry, a two-time basketball state champion at South Iron, switched out his usual maroon and white attire for black and gold while representing Arcadia Valley. The co-op exception is permitted since the Panthers have no official golf program.

Central senior Jace Crump and Fredericktown junior Dalton Winick, who twice holed out while putting from fringes, each equaled the 79 of Govero.

Grant Ebert finished seventh at 80 for Fredericktown, and likewise birdied No. 11 following a prolonged search for his ball in the thick right-side rough. His approach pitch was exquisite, rattling off the flag stick from about 50 yards away and settling nearby for a relatively easy tap.

Jacob Murphy shot 86 and Holden Swift ended with 92 to finalize a North County team score magnified by the lack of a Farmington presence near the top of the leaderboard.

Garrett Ward, Reid Thebeau and Nate Kochis shared eighth place with identical scores of 83, giving the Knights three all-conference medals to lead all teams.

J.P. Ruble tallied 85 to narrowly miss the medal cut after tying Dugal for sixth last year. Fellow senior Bracey Blanton ended with 87 for Farmington while grouped with Dugal, Ebert and Huck.

Kaden Kernan compiled 86 as Central edged Fredericktown by one shot for third place in the team standings. Rebels senior Jett Bridges, who juggles his spring season between golf and baseball, posted the only eagle of the tournament, also at the 11th hole.

Potosi was paced by Kyle Boyer with 90 and Sam Rhodes with 91.

Team Scores – 1. North County 330; 2. Farmington 334; 3. Central 346; 4. Fredericktown 347; 5. Ste. Genevieve 352; 6. Potosi 370; 7. Arcadia Valley 423; 8. West County 524

All-MAAA Honors – 1. Will Dugal (NC) 73; 2. Gavin Huck (SG) 75; 3. Champ McMurry (AV) 78; T4. Ruger Govero (NC) 79; T4. Jace Crump (CE) 79; T4. Dalton Winick (FR) 79; 7. Grant Ebert (FR) 80; T8. Garrett Ward (FA) 83; T8. Nate Kochis (FA) 83; T8. Reid Thebeau (FA) 83.

