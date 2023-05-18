SEDALIA, Mo. – North County sophomore Ruger Govero captured his first all-state medal at the MSHSAA Class 4 golf championships on Tuesday.

Govero finished a collective 10-over par with matching rounds of 75 at Sedalia Country Club, and landed on the positive side of the awards bubble in a five-way tie for 12th place.

Senior teammate Will Dugal finished one shot back, and narrowly missed the medal cut in a five-way deadlock for 17th after following up his 75 on Monday with 76 in the second round.

Jonathan Jordan of Rolla claimed the individual state title at an even-par 140.

Govero and Dugal paced the Raiders toward conference regular-season and tournament titles, and often alternated as lowest scorer in competitions throughout the spring,

Govero had the edge by one stroke this time around, and was strong off the tee while carding all three of his birdies in the tournament on par-5 holes.

Dugal highlighted his final varsity season before heading to Mineral Area College by winning last week’s District 1 title outright at Crown Pointe.

His total of 151 contained three birdies, the last of which occurred at the 16th where he sustained a costly triple bogey on the previous day.

Farmington also had two players in the field, and Nate Kochis had the more consistent performance in equal rounds of 79 with one birdie in each.

Kochis tied for 36th overall at 158 with teammate Reid Thebeau five behind at 163. Thebeau had several positive moments with par-3 holes yielding three of his five total birdies.

The MAAA was represented by 10 golfers but no full teams in Class 3 state competition at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Mo.

Ste. Genevieve senior Gavin Huck produced the best showing among the local contenders, tying for 24th place at 165 (82+83) with two birdies included.

Timothy Johnston of Bishop LeBlond was crowned champion after finishing at 1-over par 145 in a two-shot victory over runner-up Jaxon Bailey of Monett.

Fredericktown sophomore Braydon McMinn improved on day two from an 86 to an 84, and moved into a tie for 38th with first-year varsity player Aiden Boyer of Ste. Genevieve.

Boyer was situated among the leading contenders after shooting 80 in round one, but dropped back with a 90 on Tuesday. He birdied the par-4 third hole on both days.

Sam Rhodes had two birdies while leading three members of the Potosi roster with 176. Peyton Rowe ended with 185, and Gabe Brawley checked in at 195.

Evan Weiss slipped by 12 shots following his opening 87 for a composite 186, while Central teammate Kaden Kernan improved by 12 strokes to a 90 on Tuesday for a final total of 192.

Braxton Neel of Fredericktown was 13 shots better in round two for a 189, and Carter Burr ended with 204 for Ste. Genevieve.