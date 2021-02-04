Klug chipping away with MAC golf

Farmington High School senior Alden Klug recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Klug helped the Knights capture the MAAA regular-season and tournament championships as a sophomore, and later qualified for an eventual finish of 45th place at the Class 3 state event. Also seated are his father Stefon Klug and mother Rhonda Klug. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Dustin Hoehn, Mineral Area head golf coach Mike Mapes and Farmington head golf coach Brad Downs.