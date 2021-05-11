Raiders, Dragons qualify three each for state golf

FARMINGTON – One week after battling to a playoff in the MAAA Tournament, conference champion Wil Claywell and runner-up Alden Klug clinched their second trips to the state golf tournament.
Klug finished one shot better than Claywell in their latest encounter as both landed within the top five individuals on Monday during Class 4, District 1 action at Crown Pointe.
North County tied for third and Farmington was sixth among 15 participating teams. Webster Groves (310) cruised to a 19-shot victory over second-place Vianney (329).
Klug was the lone state qualifier from Farmington after fellow senior Jonah Burgess faded late in his hopes for a return spot and was ultimately disqualified.
North County will send three to state competition next week at Twin Hills in Joplin after both Braden Swift and Wil Dugal made the cut by one stroke to join Claywell.
Logan Daily of Mehlville and Will Ireland of Webster Grove paced the field to share medalist honors at three-over 75. Ireland gained ground with consecutive birdies on Nos. 12 and 13.
Klug overcame an initial double bogey with a birdie at the 18th hole, and moved into a tie for third at 77 on his home course with Max Boland of Webster Groves.
Claywell was sitting at 3-over par after collecting his second birdie at the par-three 16th, then settled for a 78 following a closing double bogey.
The MSHSAA postseason format has been altered this year with the sectional round eliminated and the champion and runner-up district teams no longer receiving automatic state bids.
The top 18 individual scorers now advance instead of 15, and schools need at least four players within that group to qualify for a potential state trophy.
Dugal and Swift directly capitalized on those changes by sharing a tie for 17th with identical rounds of 86. Isaac Moore completed the North County team total with an 88.
Farmington junior J.P. Ruble narrowly missed the state cut at 87, but only after making an impressive surge from 49 on the front nine to 38 on the back that included two straight birdies.
Class 3, District 1
FARMINGTON – Ste. Genevieve qualified three players for the state level, and placed third among 15 teams in the Class 3, District 1 tournament on Monday at St. Francois Country Club.
Luke Basler carded 85, Bryce Barley shot 91 and Grant Weiler survived the cut at 95 for the Dragons, who posted a collective 367.
Notre Dame edged Dexter 356-357 for the district team title. Dexter featured the medalist and runner-up as Ryan Collier finished lowest at six-over 78 and Dylan Sitze tallied 79.
Fredericktown junior Grant Ebert also shined with a second-place 79 for his first state inclusion after scuffling to a 91 last week at Terre Du Lac.
Central does not have a girls golf program, but senior Adele Sherrill was undeterred while easily securing her first state appearance. The two-time all-conference standout placed fourth with an 81.
Crown Pointe will host the Class 3 state tournament next Monday and Tuesday.
Landon Rose of Ste. Genevieve and Kyle Boyer of Potosi each missed the cut by one stroke with 96.