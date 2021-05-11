Raiders, Dragons qualify three each for state golf

FARMINGTON – One week after battling to a playoff in the MAAA Tournament, conference champion Wil Claywell and runner-up Alden Klug clinched their second trips to the state golf tournament.

Klug finished one shot better than Claywell in their latest encounter as both landed within the top five individuals on Monday during Class 4, District 1 action at Crown Pointe.

North County tied for third and Farmington was sixth among 15 participating teams. Webster Groves (310) cruised to a 19-shot victory over second-place Vianney (329).

Klug was the lone state qualifier from Farmington after fellow senior Jonah Burgess faded late in his hopes for a return spot and was ultimately disqualified.

North County will send three to state competition next week at Twin Hills in Joplin after both Braden Swift and Wil Dugal made the cut by one stroke to join Claywell.

Logan Daily of Mehlville and Will Ireland of Webster Grove paced the field to share medalist honors at three-over 75. Ireland gained ground with consecutive birdies on Nos. 12 and 13.