FARMINGTON – North County golf teammates Ruger Govero and Will Dugal traded the individual lead multiple times Monday in the MAAA tournament.

But their toughest opponent on the Crown Pointe course was common for all 45 players, as turbulent and chilly wind gusts swirled to around 40 MPH.

The conditions were enough to derail tee shots and test mental focus. But at the conclusion, the front runners all season long stood victorious.

North County secured a repeat of the team championship in convincing fashion by 23 strokes over Farmington after earning the MAAA regular-season crown last week at Leadbelt.

Govero trailed defending medalist Dugal by one shot with four to play, but shifted fortunes with a massive eagle at the par-5, 463-yard 15th hole.

Although the prospect of keeping consecutive drives straight proved more challenging than usual, the sophomore star reached the green in two and drained the ensuing putt.

Dugal achieved birdie on No. 15, but dropped one shot back after finding a right-side bunker at the 16th and sustaining a double bogey.

Govero closed out his triumphant four-over 76 with back-to-back pars after shaking off a double bogey at the 12th. He settled for a 79 and tied for fourth as a freshman last year.

Dugal kept applying pressure with a tying birdie at No. 17, his fourth of the round, and ripped his final tee shot down the middle of the fairway.

But the approach carried beyond the 18th green. A difficult chip over a small hill left Dugal with a two-putt for bogey and an overall 77.

The pleasant surprises came from the remainder of the North County roster. Holden Swift also lurked just outside of the lead before taking a double bogey at 17 and placing third at 79.

The Raiders finished with a score of 317, and swiped five of the eight available all-conference awards while their rivals claimed the other three and shot 342,

Farmington junior and team leader Nate Kochis landed fourth in the individual chase at 83, a total that was skewed by a frustrating 7 at the par-4 18th as part of the premier group.

The all-conference cut stood at 85, where Gavin Barbee and Jacob Murphy of North County finished in a four-way tie for fifth along with Reid Thebeau and Garrett Ward of Farmington.

The Knights produced just three birdies as a program. Collin Polus carded his at the eighth, and rounded out the Farmington total with 87 while Owen Swink added a 90.

Central earned third place in the team standings with 361, and Potosi was fourth with 364.

Ty Schweiss took a pause from his baseball duties to lead the Rebels with 88, followed by Kaden Kernan at 89 and Evan Weiss at 90.

Brody Richards of Potosi avoided any major problems while equaling Polus at 87 for ninth place. Sam Rhodes checked with a 91.

Ste. Genevieve faded to fifth after Aiden Boyer delivered a 90 in his MAAA tourney debut, and fellow senior Gavin Huck emerged with 93.

Braydon McMinn of Fredericktown contended for a top-eight spot with six holes remaining, then began dropping back to an eventual 91.

North County and Farmington will play at Crown Pointe again next Monday amid a superb field in the Class 4, District 1 tournament.

Team Scores – 1. North County 317; 2. Farmington 340; 3. Central 361; 4. Potosi 364; 5. Ste. Genevieve 388; 6. West County 415; 7. Fredericktown 418; 8. Arcadia Valley 502.

All-MAAA Honors – 1. Ruger Govero (NC) 76; 2. Will Dugal (NC) 77; 3. Holden Swift (NC) 79; 4. Nate Kochis (FA) 83; T5. Reid Thebeau (FA) 85; T5. Garrett Ward (FA); T5. Gavin Barbee (NC); T5. Jacob Murphy (NC) 85.