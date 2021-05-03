Raiders pace MAAA golf, Claywell earns medalist

Their second shots landed on the green with Claywell a few feet nearer to the pin. Klug slid his longer birdie attempt, leaving Claywell a chance to close the deal with a small crowd of competitors, coaches and parents looking on.

“That was absolutely awesome. I’ve never seen or been part of a playoff hole before, so that was really cool to have everyone following us,” Claywell said. “It was just a good experience.”

Klug notched both of his birdies on par 5s, and was two-over par as the leader at the turn. A double bogey at No. 10 briefly quelled his momentum.

Rose led the tournament field with three birdies while clawing back nicely from an opening triple bogey. He helped Ste. Genevieve take third among teams at 351 with Potosi a distant fourth at 391.

Burgess, who torched the 2019 event for an even 72 and a six-shot victory before COVID-19 canceled last season, sought consistency despite back-to-back tremendous approach shots.

He holed in a par chip from about 30 yards at the 14th after leaving his tee drive short, then drilled the flagstick from more than 100 yards away at No. 15 ahead of settling for bogey.