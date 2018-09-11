EUREKA, Mo. – For the second consecutive season, a member of the Farmington girls golf team has celebrated the thrill of hitting a hole-in-one.
Kala Dodson aced her 119-yard tee shot on No. 3 at Crescent Farms Golf Club on Monday afternoon, as the Knights competed in the Rockwood Summit tournament.
Playing alongside partner Laiken Cash within the scramble format, Dodson sent her 7-wood drive over the target and right on target.
Olivia Klug achieved an ace for Farmington last September at Kimbeland Country Club.
SOFTBALL
North County 4, Cuba 2
BONNE TERRE – Sam Payne belted a home run, and Kiersdan Davis struck out 10 in a complete game to lead the North County softball team past Cuba 4-2.
Emilie Morgan drove in two runs as the Lady Raiders (8-2) snapped a 2-2 tie in the home half of the sixth inning and notched their third straight win.
Davis allowed two earned runs in the top of the second, and scattered seven hits while walking three and plunking two from the circle.
Michaela Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Emma Keen singled for North County.
TENNIS
Potosi 9, Sikeston 0
POTOSI – Taylor Campbell and Sarah Hornsey cruised to singles victories without surrendering a game as Potosi earned a 9-0 triumph in home tennis action on Monday.
Lacey Portell edged Malyn Hodges 8-6 at the No. 1 rankings, and the Lady Trojans (3-2) received other wins from Emily Missey and Michelle Whitaker.
Potosi also claimed the two contested doubles matches. Sikeston was forced to default at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles due to an injury.
Singles Results:
1. Lacey Portell (P) def. Malyn Hodges, 8-6
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Alyssa Hillis, 8-1
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Kristiania Frazier, 8-2
4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Naomi Frazier, 8-0
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Sadie Phillips, 8-0
6. Potosi won by injury default
Doubles Results:
1. Portell/Missey (P) def. Hodges/K Frazier, 8-0
2. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hillis/N Frazier, 8-1
3. Potosi won by injury default
Windsor 7, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Sydney Tyndall and Ashley Theros outlasted their respective singles opponents to highlight a tennis dual for Arcadia Valley on Monday.
They were earlier defeated in doubles action by Bailey Anderson and Mackenzie Sowa of Windsor, and the visiting Lady Owls moved ahead for a 7-2 overall win.
Alyssa Weisner, Nicole Rice and Allison Hulsey posted 8-0 shutouts through the bottom half of the singles rankings to bolster Windsor.
Arcadia Valley dropped to 0-5 on the season, and forfeited the No. 3 doubles match.
Singles Results:
1. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Bailey Anderson, 8-5
2. Ashley Theros (AV) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-6
3. Mackenzie Lamkins (W) def. Kaila Keith, 8-3
4. Alyssa Weisner (W) def. Faith Sasser, 8-0
5. Nicole Rice (W) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
6. Allison Hulsey (W) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Anderson/Sowa (W) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-6
2. Weisner/Rice (W) def. Keith/Sasser, 8-4
3. Lamkins/Jennewein (W) def. Winnie/Milleret, forfeit
VOLLEYBALL
Washington County Hog
CADET – Potosi retained the County Hog trophy Monday evening with straight-set victories over Valley and Kingston in a volleyball triangular.
Jessi Nicholson recorded four kills, seven assists and two of the Lady Trojans’ 16 total service aces in a 25-15, 25-16 result against Kingston.
Olivia Marsa served up eight aces, and Carley Hampton added six more while bringing up four digs. Olivia Coleman had a team-high five digs.
Gracey Allison and Hailey Jennings equaled Coleman with three kills apiece, and Cameryn Yount made four assists in the win.
Sierra Pinson compiled nine digs and Jade Coleman provided seven while Jerzie Ware knocked down three kills for Kingston.
Olivia Coleman supplied the power and defense for Potosi (4-2) with nine kills and eight digs – both team highs – to sweep Valley 25-16, 25-20.
Hampton connected on five kills, and Allison notched three kills plus four aces. Nicholson had three kills with 10 assists, and Yount dished out seven assists while Marsa chipped in two more aces.
Jalynn Orrick served two aces among eight points, and Felisha Stewart paced Valley with four kills. Liz Morris delivered two blocks and four digs on defense.
Emily Nipper had a team-high six digs, and Molly Comfort made five assists for the Lady Vikings.
Valley surged back from a disastrous first set against Kingston to claim an 8-25, 28-26, 25-21 triumph following an unpredictable middle game.
Morris posted three kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces in a versatile effort, and Stewart was a dominant net defender with five blocks for Valley (2-5).
Buxton added two aces on six points with three digs, and Kirstin Francis contributed four digs to the win. Comfort distributed six assists while Orrick tallied four.
Makenzey Boyer and Jade Coleman spiked four kills each, and Ware kept alive 13 digs for Kingston (1-5). Keely Reyes made nine assists and Chloe McCoy served 12 points.
