Ste. Gen. qualifies for state golf

FARMINGTON – Gavin Huck tied for second place out of 70 players at St. Francois Country Club while helping the Ste. Genevieve boys golf team punch a ticket to the Class 3 state tournament.

Dexter shot a collective 351 to become a runaway champion, but the Dragons totaled 375 to hold off St. James by four shots for the second automatic state berth.

Huck finished his warm and windy round of 86 seven shots behind medalist Dylan Sitze of Dexter at 79, and will be joined by three teammates early next week at Sedalia Country Club.

Grant Weiler posted 93 to tie for 10th individually. Kellen Hogenmiller shot 97 and Jayden Rhinehart ended with 99 for Ste. Genevieve.

Fredericktown secured two spots for state play. Dalton Winick claimed fifth place at 87, and Braydon McMinn equaled Hogenmiller in 10th with 97.

Grant Ebert was two strokes outside the cut at 100 for the Blackcats, whose 385 landed fourth in the team standings.

Central senior Jace Crump narrowly extended his season as the final qualifier with 98 in 19th place. The Rebels totaled 406 to finish sixth ahead of Potosi.

Kyle Boyer of Potosi and Champ McMurry of Arcadia Valley just missed state inclusion by one shot as part of a four-way tie with 99.

Class 4, District 1

FARMINGTON – MAAA conference golf champion Will Dugal returned to Crown Pointe on Monday, and remained steady against tricky wind to join freshman teammate Ruger Govero as state qualifiers.

Dugal notched a pair of birdies on par-4 holes, and registered a fifth-place round of 83 among 74 players entered at the Class 4, District 1 tournament.

Govero safely advanced with a top-10 effort of 87, and will make his state debut at Meadow Lakes next Monday and Tuesday in New Bloomfield, Mo.

Rockwood Summit won the team crown with 343 while Lutheran South place runner-up with 351. A five-over-par round of 77 earned Andrew Hennan of Lutheran South a two-shot victory as medalist.

Closely matched in various tournaments and one duel throughout the season, North County edged rival Farmington by one stroke, 367 to 368, for fifth place among 15 teams.

Farmington senior J.P. Ruble missed appearing in last year’s state event by one stroke, but stamped his spot this time by finishing Monday with 89 on his home course.

Nate Kochis shot 90 while also surviving the cut line and advancing for the Knights.

Class 2, District 1

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – West County sophomore Bo Briley shot a round of 100 on Monday at West Plains Country Club that was good enough to qualify for the Class 2 state golf tournament.

The Bulldogs were the lone MAAA conference team assigned to Class 2, District 1, and finished 11th among 12 schools while champion Liberty-Mountain View (360) and Willow Springs (364) advanced.

Kal Kolar of Maplewood carded a stellar 1-over-par 70 for a substantial 11-stroke victory as medalist. Briley tied for 18th with 65 players on the course.

