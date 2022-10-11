Yamnitz reaches state golf tournament

STE. GENEVIEVE – Lani Yamnitz capitalized on her third and final chance to qualify for the Class 2 state golf tournament at a familiar course on Monday.

The Ste. Genevieve senior posted a round of 91 on the par-73 layout at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club, and finished in a four-way tie for 11th among individuals in District 1.

Yamnitz advanced to compete in the two-day state event next week at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. She nearly had a teammate on the list of qualifiers.

Karlie Basler finished with 96, just one shot outside the cut line. Ava Meyer posted 109 and Eleanor McKlin tallied 110 for the Dragons, who placed eighth in the team standings.

Westminster Christian captured the team title with 347, and Incarnate Word took second at 349.

Lindsey Salem of Incarnate Word was individual medalist with a 79, edging Sophia Nall of Westminster by one stroke.

Class 3, District 1

LABADIE, Mo. – Visitation Academy dominated the Class 3, District 1 tournament at Wolf Hollow with a collective score of 328 for a 41-stroke victory over runner-up Washington.

Evangelina Brown of Mehlville carded an even-par 71 to claimed medalist honors by five shots.

Farmington did not field a full team with three participating players. Audrey Crawford (119), Emma Burgess (123) and Chloe Allen (125) represented the Knights.