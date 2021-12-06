 Skip to main content
Huff joins UHSP cheer squad

Submitted Photo

West County High School senior Canaan Huff recently received a competitive cheerleading scholarship to continue her education at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Also seated are her mother Bonnie Huff and father Duane Huff. Pictured standing, from left, are her grandfather Denny Huff, grandmother Paula Huff, UHSP cheer coach Sean Garland and West County cheer coaches Brandy Pratt and Racheal Starbird.

