West County High School senior Kristen Jarrett recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the NAIA bowling program while continuing her education at William Woods University, located in Fulton, Mo. Also seated are her father Scott Jarrett and mother Jennifer Jarrett. Standing are Ken Missey, left, owner of PA Lanes and Pro Shop, and William Woods assistant athletic director Casey Wieder.
Jarrett bowling for William Woods
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FARMINGTON – With many of their strongest distance runners out of state, the Farmington girls still captured a team championship at their home…
STE. GENEVIEVE – A shaky predicament brought out the competitive fire in Gracie Wright, and the senior pitched West County in the championship…
POTOSI – Five event titles gave the host girls squad just enough breathing room to capture first place at the Potosi Trojan Relays track and f…
STE. GENEVIEVE – Central scored eight unanswered runs and produced 16 hits Monday to beat Potosi 14-6 in the first round of the MAAA softball …
PARK HILLS – The battle for first place in the MAAA Large-School baseball standings turned lopsided in a hurry with a vast disparity in execut…