Knights race to victory on home soil at Engler

FARMINGTON – With just two weeks remaining until district competition, the Farmington boys and girls cross country teams again outran the competition on their home course.

The Knights landed all 14 of their varsity entrants within the top-40 individual medal cut to sweep each race of the Farmington Invitational on Saturday at Engler Park.

Senior Alayna Sparr (20:13) paced the Farmington girls after claiming her first conference title last weekend in Potosi, and finished third overall among 99 runners.

Teamamte Breanna Mathes (20:22) improved her position after the one-mile mark to place fourth while Chloe Wood (20:44) and Kristina Ramos (20:45) gave Farmington four of the top nine.

Aiden Moriarty (21:19) and Brooke-lyn Forman (21:22) were 14th and 15th, respectively, and solidified their status within the starting seven.

Lilly Earley (22:14) completed the varsity effort for the Knights, who totaled 37 points while Jackson was a distant runner-up with 92.