Knights race to victory on home soil at Engler

FARMINGTON – With just two weeks remaining until district competition, the Farmington boys and girls cross country teams again outran the competition on their home course.
The Knights landed all 14 of their varsity entrants within the top-40 individual medal cut to sweep each race of the Farmington Invitational on Saturday at Engler Park.
Senior Alayna Sparr (20:13) paced the Farmington girls after claiming her first conference title last weekend in Potosi, and finished third overall among 99 runners.
Teamamte Breanna Mathes (20:22) improved her position after the one-mile mark to place fourth while Chloe Wood (20:44) and Kristina Ramos (20:45) gave Farmington four of the top nine.
Aiden Moriarty (21:19) and Brooke-lyn Forman (21:22) were 14th and 15th, respectively, and solidified their status within the starting seven.
Lilly Earley (22:14) completed the varsity effort for the Knights, who totaled 37 points while Jackson was a distant runner-up with 92.
Isabella Marcum (18:28) of Fox dominated the field by 83 seconds in similar fashion to her runaway triumph at Arcadia Valley on the second weekend of the season.
Lauren Eftink (19:51) of Notre Dame was the other female competitor to break 20 minutes in second. Gabrielle Brown (20:27) of Dexter rounded out the top five.
Positive progress was earned by Valle Catholic freshman Madelyn Griffard (20:39) and Arcadia Valley sophomore Emma Dettmer (20:42) as team leaders in sixth and seventh.
Celeste Sansegraw (21:03) finished 12th and Alyson Skiles (21:38) crossed 18th to help the Potosi girls stack up third in the team standings.
Valle Catholic senior Camryn Basler (21:32) picked up 16th spot, and West County senior Sydney Cash (21:39) was just a few strides behind Skiles at the line in 19th.
Other medal recipients included Trinity Russell (21:46) of AV, new school-record holder Ava Laut (22:27) of Fredericktown, Dakotah Medows (22:27) of Ste. Genevieve, Katie Kertz (22:42) of Valle Catholic and Potosi teammates Carlee Moss (22:28) and Allie Heeter (22:57).
Tanner Maggard (23:12) topped the North County crew, Janson King (23:31) led Bismarck and Karlee LaChance (23:49) was the lone Central varsity representative.
Lyndan Gruenke (17:09) is perhaps building momentum toward the postseason after easily notching the best 5-km time of his senior campaign for Fredericktown.
After settling for seventh in the conference sector of last week’s Potosi meet, Gruenke was the first from the MAAA to finish this time, and took fourth overall among 110.
Mason Morris (16:57) of Notre Dame emerged as champion. Layton Reed (17:07) of Woodland edged Sam Shipp (17:08) of Fox in a tight battle for second.
But the boys team plaque was easily secured by Farmington. Sophomore Mason Currington (17:10) and senior Gavin Hunt (17:11) propelled the host squad to 35 points, compared to 66 by Fox.
Hunt previously won the MAAA title by 16 seconds over Currington, but the younger athlete flipped the result by winning the latest friendly duel within the Farmington camp.
Caden Mungle (17:24), Evan Fuller (17:48) and Ethan Anderson (17:49) each placed within the top 15. Presley Johnson (18:31) and Logan Fuchs (18:32) collected two of the final three available medals.
The individual top 10 featured strong runs by Kingston senior Noah Estes (17:13) – who lost his early lead during a violent fall at last year’s event – along with Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth (17:14) and Potosi sophomore Ezekiel Sisk (17:19).
Nathan St. Clair (17:41) placed 13th among three Ste. Genevieve medalists with Levi Wiegand (18:15) and Mason Gegg (18:24).
Arcadia Valley was guided by Caden Dettmer (18:03) in 17th place and Dillon Mueller (18:16) in 24th.
Colton Politte (18:13) joined the Potosi varsity lineup to finish 21st, gaining 13 spots over the final two miles. Garrett Hale (18:31) was 39th with three teammates just outside of the medal haul.
Jackson Leeds (18:14) crossed 22nd to stand out North County, and Braden Coleman nabbed 27th for Valle Catholic.
Arcadia Valley will host six district races involving local teams assigned to MSHSAA classes 1-3 on Oct. 30. Farmington and North County will run in Class 4, District 1 at Hillsboro.