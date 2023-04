North County High School senior Emma LaChance recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer program and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are her mother Teri LaChance and father Lindy LaChance. Standing, from left, are brother Hayden LaChance, North County cheer coaches Kaitlin Rosa, Tia Cunningham and Madi Jones, and grandmother Lawanna LaChance.