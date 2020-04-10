Lights turned on for high school seniors

With the announcement that Missouri schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, students will not be able to enjoy the traditional high school senior experience.
In order to pay tribute to the seniors, some local schools will begin lighting up their playing fields each Friday night for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Spring sports, senior proms, and other milestone events that mark the end of one’s time spent in high school have all been either canceled or postponed for seniors across the nation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central R-3 School District and the City of Park Hills are working together to honor the Central High School Seniors as they won’t be having the senior year they might have expected.
Beginning Friday, and occurring again every Friday night through May 15, at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 military time — the lights at the Central High School football stadium and the Park Hills Sports Complex will come on to let the seniors know that the school and city are still thinking about them. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of this year's senior class.
Central Athletic Director Chad Bradley said he heard that some schools across the country were recognizing their seniors in the same way and knew the West County High School and Potosi High School were also participating.
“As the athletic director, it’s sad to see that our spring sport athletes did not get to have a spring sports season especially our seniors,” said Bradley. “It’s something they look forward to all through high school. Their senior year is supposed to be the highlight of their sports career and some of our kids only play spring sports.
“I think anything we can do to pay tribute to our seniors, and to our spring sport athletes especially, we like to do that,” added Bradley.
Since Central plays its baseball and softball games at the Park Hills Sports Complex, Bradley contacted City Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte, who said the city would participate in the tribute at the sports complex as well.
“It’s nice that community and the city are joining in,” Bradley said.
Farmington and North County will also participate by lighting their respective football stadiums.
City and school officials do not encourage people to gather at the fields or violate any state pandemic guidelines. They do however urge area residents to take a moment to think about these students if they happen to pass by and see the lights shining.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
