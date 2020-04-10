Lights turned on for high school seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the announcement that Missouri schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, students will not be able to enjoy the traditional high school senior experience.

In order to pay tribute to the seniors, some local schools will begin lighting up their playing fields each Friday night for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Spring sports, senior proms, and other milestone events that mark the end of one’s time spent in high school have all been either canceled or postponed for seniors across the nation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central R-3 School District and the City of Park Hills are working together to honor the Central High School Seniors as they won’t be having the senior year they might have expected.

Beginning Friday, and occurring again every Friday night through May 15, at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 military time — the lights at the Central High School football stadium and the Park Hills Sports Complex will come on to let the seniors know that the school and city are still thinking about them. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of this year's senior class.