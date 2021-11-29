LOCAL SCHEDULE

 Skip to main content
MONDAY

Boys Basketball –

Sullivan Tournament

Ste. Genevieve 67, St. James 63

Farmington 52, Steelville 51

Capital City 55, Gateway Legacy 52

Potosi 48, Sullivan 45

Fountain City Classic

North County 53, Cape Central 42

University City 56, Fox 32

Girls Basketball –

Fredericktown Tournament

Central 59, Naylor 34

Potosi 38, Arcadia Valley 6

Valle Catholic Tournament

St. Paul 63, Ste. Genevieve 62

Valle Catholic 46, St. Vincent 32

Southside Tournament

Farmington 62, Mehlville 24

Valley Tournament

Bismarck 50, Jefferson 32

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball –

Clearwater at West County

Arcadia Valley at Lesterville

Valley Tournament

Bismarck vs. Marquand, 4 p.m.

Bourbon vs. Viburnum, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball –

Fredericktown Tournament

Perryville vs. Naylor, 5:30 p.m.

Fredericktown vs. Arcadia Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Wrestling –

Cape Central at North County

Ste. Genevieve at Central

Potosi, Capital City at St. James

Girls Wrestling –

Cape Central at North County

Ste. Genevieve at Central

Potosi, Capital City at St. James

WEDNESDAY

Men’s Basketball –

Mineral Area at Moberly

Girls Basketball –

North County at Whitfield

Valley Tournament

West County vs. Lesterville, 5 p.m.

South Iron vs. Kingston, 6:30 p.m.

Valle Catholic Tournament

Ste. Genevieve vs. St. Vincent, 6 p.m.

Valle Catholic vs. St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball –

Sullivan Tournament

Ste. Genevieve vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.

Potosi vs. Capital City, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Tournament

Kingston vs. St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Bunker vs. Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball –

Fredericktown Tournament

Potosi vs. Fredericktown, 5:30 p.m.

Central vs. Perryville, 7 p.m.

Valle Catholic Tournament

St. Paul vs. St. Vincent, 6 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve vs. Valle Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling –

Potosi at Central

Girls Wrestling –

Potosi at Central

FRIDAY

Women’s Basketball –

Region 16 Classic

Mineral Area at Moberly, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball –

Southside Tournament

Farmington vs. TBD

Valley Tournament

Bismarck vs. Bourbon, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball –

Festus at Central

Cuba at West County

Arcadia Valley at Clearwater

Fountain City Classic

North County vs. University City, 7 p.m.

Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston, 8:30 p.m.

Sullivan Tournament

Valley Tournament

Boys Wrestling –

Farmington at Nixa

Girls Wrestling –

Parkway South Tournament

SATURDAY

Men’s Basketball –

State Fair at Mineral Area

Women’s Basketball –

Region 16 Classic

Mineral Area vs. Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Boys Wrestling –

Neosho Tournament

Girls Wrestling –

John Burroughs Tournament

Parkway South Tournament

Boys Basketball –

Fountain City Classic

Girls Basketball –

Fredericktown Tournament

Fifth Place Game, 12 p.m.

Third Place Game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Game, 3 p.m.

