LOCAL SCHEDULE

MONDAY
Boys Basketball –
Sullivan Tournament
Ste. Genevieve 67, St. James 63
Farmington 52, Steelville 51
Capital City 55, Gateway Legacy 52
Potosi 48, Sullivan 45
Fountain City Classic
North County 53, Cape Central 42
University City 56, Fox 32
Girls Basketball –
Fredericktown Tournament
Central 59, Naylor 34
Potosi 38, Arcadia Valley 6
Valle Catholic Tournament
St. Paul 63, Ste. Genevieve 62
Valle Catholic 46, St. Vincent 32
Southside Tournament
Farmington 62, Mehlville 24
Valley Tournament
Bismarck 50, Jefferson 32
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball –
Clearwater at West County
Arcadia Valley at Lesterville
Valley Tournament
Bismarck vs. Marquand, 4 p.m.
Bourbon vs. Viburnum, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball –
Fredericktown Tournament
Perryville vs. Naylor, 5:30 p.m.
Fredericktown vs. Arcadia Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Wrestling –
Cape Central at North County
Ste. Genevieve at Central
Potosi, Capital City at St. James
Girls Wrestling –
Cape Central at North County
Ste. Genevieve at Central
Potosi, Capital City at St. James
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Basketball –
Mineral Area at Moberly
Girls Basketball –
North County at Whitfield
Valley Tournament
West County vs. Lesterville, 5 p.m.
South Iron vs. Kingston, 6:30 p.m.
Valle Catholic Tournament
Ste. Genevieve vs. St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Valle Catholic vs. St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball –
Sullivan Tournament
Ste. Genevieve vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.
Potosi vs. Capital City, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Tournament
Kingston vs. St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Bunker vs. Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball –
Fredericktown Tournament
Potosi vs. Fredericktown, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs. Perryville, 7 p.m.
Valle Catholic Tournament
St. Paul vs. St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Ste. Genevieve vs. Valle Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling –
Potosi at Central
Girls Wrestling –
Potosi at Central
FRIDAY
Women’s Basketball –
Region 16 Classic
Mineral Area at Moberly, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball –
Southside Tournament
Farmington vs. TBD
Valley Tournament
Bismarck vs. Bourbon, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball –
Festus at Central
Cuba at West County
Arcadia Valley at Clearwater
Fountain City Classic
North County vs. University City, 7 p.m.
Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston, 8:30 p.m.
Sullivan Tournament
Valley Tournament
Boys Wrestling –
Farmington at Nixa
Girls Wrestling –
Parkway South Tournament
SATURDAY
Men’s Basketball –
State Fair at Mineral Area
Women’s Basketball –
Region 16 Classic
Mineral Area vs. Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Boys Wrestling –
Neosho Tournament
Girls Wrestling –
John Burroughs Tournament
Parkway South Tournament
Boys Basketball –
Fountain City Classic
Girls Basketball –
Fredericktown Tournament
Fifth Place Game, 12 p.m.
Third Place Game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 3 p.m.