FRIDAY

College Volleyball –

East Central Classic

Mineral Area vs. SW Illinois, 3 p.m.

Mineral Area vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.

Football –

Union at Farmington

Central at St. Clair

North County at Cape Central

St. Vincent at Valle Catholic

Dexter at Ste. Genevieve

Owensville at Potosi

Fredericktown at Kennett

Softball –

Union Tournament

Farmington vs. Union, 4 p.m.

Farmington vs. Affton, 6 p.m.

Volleyball –

Bunker at Valley

Cross Country –

First Capital Invitational

Baseball –

South Iron at Bismarck

St. Paul at Summersville

Van Buren Tournament

SATURDAY

College Volleyball –

East Central Classic

Mineral Area vs. John A. Logan, 11 a.m.

Mineral Area vs. John Wood, 1 p.m.

Softball –

North County Tournament

North County vs. Fredericktown, 8 a.m.

Jefferson vs. Father Tolton, 8 a.m.

North County vs. Father Tolton, 9:30 a.m.

Fredericktown vs. Jefferson, 9:30 a.m.

North County vs. Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Fredericktown vs. Father Tolton, 11 a.m.

Union Tournament

Farmington vs. Seckman, 9 a.m.

Cross Country –

Jackson Invitational

Soccer –

Farmington at Parkway West

Baseball –

Greenville at St. Paul

Woodland at St. Paul

Van Buren Tournament

MONDAY

Volleyball –

Farmington at Notre Dame

Central at Windsor

Potosi at Hillsboro

Jefferson at Kingston

Arcadia Valley at Dexter

Crystal City at Valley

Fredericktown at Scott City

Softball –

North County at Poplar Bluff

Fredericktown at Jefferson

Tennis –

St. Pius at Arcadia Valley

Golf –

Farmington at Clayton

Baseball –

Valley at Kingston

Bismarck at Lesterville

TUESDAY

Softball –

De Soto at North County

Farmington at Festus

Volleyball –

Central at Arcadia Valley

Festus at Ste. Genevieve

Ellington at West County

Perryville at Valle Catholic

Union at Potosi

De Soto at Bismarck

Fredericktown at Herculaneum

Kingston at Viburnum

Valley at Lesterville

St. Paul at South Iron

Cross Country –

Fredericktown at Farmington

Soccer –

Webster Groves at Farmington

St. Clair at Fredericktown

Windsor Tournament

Festus Tournament

Tennis –

Farmington at North County

Potosi at Fredericktown

Golf –

Ste. Genevieve at Farmington

Baseball –

Bismarck at Arcadia Valley

Valley at West County

Kingston at Lesterville

