FRIDAY
College Volleyball –
East Central Classic
Mineral Area vs. SW Illinois, 3 p.m.
Mineral Area vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.
Football –
Union at Farmington
Central at St. Clair
North County at Cape Central
St. Vincent at Valle Catholic
Dexter at Ste. Genevieve
Owensville at Potosi
Fredericktown at Kennett
Softball –
Union Tournament
Farmington vs. Union, 4 p.m.
Farmington vs. Affton, 6 p.m.
Volleyball –
Bunker at Valley
Cross Country –
First Capital Invitational
Baseball –
South Iron at Bismarck
St. Paul at Summersville
Van Buren Tournament
SATURDAY
College Volleyball –
East Central Classic
Mineral Area vs. John A. Logan, 11 a.m.
Mineral Area vs. John Wood, 1 p.m.
Softball –
North County Tournament
North County vs. Fredericktown, 8 a.m.
Jefferson vs. Father Tolton, 8 a.m.
North County vs. Father Tolton, 9:30 a.m.
Fredericktown vs. Jefferson, 9:30 a.m.
North County vs. Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Fredericktown vs. Father Tolton, 11 a.m.
Union Tournament
Farmington vs. Seckman, 9 a.m.
Cross Country –
Jackson Invitational
Soccer –
Farmington at Parkway West
Baseball –
Greenville at St. Paul
Woodland at St. Paul
Van Buren Tournament
MONDAY
Volleyball –
Farmington at Notre Dame
Central at Windsor
Potosi at Hillsboro
Jefferson at Kingston
Arcadia Valley at Dexter
Crystal City at Valley
Fredericktown at Scott City
Softball –
North County at Poplar Bluff
Fredericktown at Jefferson
Tennis –
St. Pius at Arcadia Valley
Golf –
Farmington at Clayton
Baseball –
Valley at Kingston
Bismarck at Lesterville
TUESDAY
Softball –
De Soto at North County
Farmington at Festus
Volleyball –
Central at Arcadia Valley
Festus at Ste. Genevieve
Ellington at West County
Perryville at Valle Catholic
Union at Potosi
De Soto at Bismarck
Fredericktown at Herculaneum
Kingston at Viburnum
Valley at Lesterville
St. Paul at South Iron
Cross Country –
Fredericktown at Farmington
Soccer –
Webster Groves at Farmington
St. Clair at Fredericktown
Windsor Tournament
Festus Tournament
Tennis –
Farmington at North County
Potosi at Fredericktown
Golf –
Ste. Genevieve at Farmington
Baseball –
Bismarck at Arcadia Valley
Valley at West County
Kingston at Lesterville
