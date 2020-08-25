 Skip to main content
LOCAL SCHEDULE
agate

FRIDAY

Football –

Farmington at North County

St. Vincent at Central

Owensville at Potosi

Festus at Ste. Genevieve

Skyline at Valle Catholic

Jefferson at Fredericktown

Softball –

Sullivan Tournament

Farmington vs. Northwest, 1:45 p.m.

Farmington vs. Logan-Rogersville, 5:15 p.m.

Farmington vs. Linn, 7 p.m.

Volleyball –

Bunker at Valley

Cross Country –

North County Meet

Baseball –

Bank of Grandin Fall Classic

West County vs. Winona, 3:15 p.m.

Arcadia Valley vs. Oran, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Softball –

Sullivan Tournament

Chaffee Tournament

Baseball –

Bank of Grandin Fall Classic

West County vs. Clearwater, 10 a.m.

West County vs. South Iron, 12:15 p.m.

Arcadia Valley vs. Cooter, 3:30 p.m.

Arcadia Valley vs. Van Buren, 5:45 p.m.

Cross Country –

Jackson Invitational

MONDAY

Volleyball –

Hillsboro at North County

Central at Bismarck

Fredericktown at Herculaneum

Girls Tennis –

Saxony Lutheran at North County

Kennett at Fredericktown

Softball –

Fredericktown at Jefferson

TUESDAY

Volleyball –

Farmington at Notre Dame

Perryville at Valle Catholic

Festus at Ste. Genevieve

Ellington at West County

Union at Potosi

De Soto at Bismarck

Kingston at Viburnum

Valley at Lesterville

St. Paul at South Iron

Girls Tennis –

Farmington at North County

Potosi at Fredericktown

Boys Soccer –

Farmington at Orchard Farm

Windsor Tournament

Cross Country –

Fleet Feet at Arnold City Park

Softball –

De Soto at North County

Farmington at Festus

Baseball –

Bismarck at Arcadia Valley

Kingston at Lesterville

