MAAA honors volleyball elite after banner season

Junior middle Ella Bertram is one of five repeat First Team players, and is joined by leading attacker Riley Siebert and junior setter Sam Loida in the Small-School Division.

Arcadia Valley never had the chance to challenge the Lady Warriors in their common district, instead obligated to forfeit participation in the league and postseason tournament due to health concerns

But the impact of its all-around senior stars remained undeniable. Maddie DeMent, the all-time AV leader in kills and blocks, became a four-time First Team performer.

Gracee Smith played opposite DeMent in the rotation while often setting for her, and returned to the First Team along with former Second Team player and West County senior middle Dori McRaven.

West County competed in just 10 matches over the first 5 ½ weeks of the season, but reached its first district final in program history.

Central parlayed its first district crown since 2002 into a magical run, taking down Visitation, Dexter and Springfield Catholic before dropping the Class 3 title contest to Maryville.