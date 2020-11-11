MAAA honors volleyball elite after banner season

FARMINGTON – Although the persistent threat of COVID-19 certainly caused added stress – and even unexpected heartache – outstanding volleyball ultimately won out this season in the MAAA.
Potosi, West County, Valley, Bismarck and Arcadia Valley entered quarantine stretches at different times of the season, costing their players games and valuable practice time.
But three programs still reached the state playoffs with Central and Valle Catholic each placing second during their respective final four appearances at the Show-Me Center.
The regular season belonged to Ste. Genevieve, which posted a 10-0 record against conference foes as regular-season and tournament champion before falling short-handed to Central in district play.
Senior leadership abounded across the much of the league, and was heavily reflected on Wednesday as coaches released their all-conference selections.
Nine of the 12 First Team players recognized between the two divisions have recently completed their varsity careers. The other three will do likewise next fall.
Small-School winner Valle Catholic, which missed out on the Class 2 state championship by a single point against Christian (O’Fallon) last Saturday, headlines the MAAA with five total picks.
Junior middle Ella Bertram is one of five repeat First Team players, and is joined by leading attacker Riley Siebert and junior setter Sam Loida in the Small-School Division.
Arcadia Valley never had the chance to challenge the Lady Warriors in their common district, instead obligated to forfeit participation in the league and postseason tournament due to health concerns
But the impact of its all-around senior stars remained undeniable. Maddie DeMent, the all-time AV leader in kills and blocks, became a four-time First Team performer.
Gracee Smith played opposite DeMent in the rotation while often setting for her, and returned to the First Team along with former Second Team player and West County senior middle Dori McRaven.
West County competed in just 10 matches over the first 5 ½ weeks of the season, but reached its first district final in program history.
Central parlayed its first district crown since 2002 into a magical run, taking down Visitation, Dexter and Springfield Catholic before dropping the Class 3 title contest to Maryville.
Senior middle hitter Kaley Kimball and setter Addi Casey grace a Large-School First Team that favored all phases of the game with two liberos and two setters included.
While Ste. Genevieve pounded away at opponents with arguably the deepest crew of hitters in the conference, the offense was reliant on first passes and digs from senior Maci Reynolds.
Setter Brittany Kreitler bounced back from a junior season interrupted by injury, and easily broke the previous career mark in assists for the Dragons.
Bridget Bone helped Farmington outlast Perryville for the Class 4, District 1 title through communication and hustle, and earned First Team distinction for a second straight year.
The Large-School First Team is completed by North County junior middle and blocking force Emma Gaugel in her first all-MAAA nod.
One glance at the Large-School Second Team illustrates the depth of quality attackers across the conference, both from the middle and outsides.
Central senior Lizi Marler, Farmington sophomore Jade Roth and North County senior Emily Veach also landed Second Team status last season.
The other three current spots are occupied by Fredericktown junior Kyndal Dodd, Ste. Genevieve sophomore Dru Koetting and Farmington sophomore Jelena Gray.
The Small-School Second Team featured one returner in Valley setter and hitter Carter Clark plus five newcomers – Valle Catholic libero Rachel Blum and middle hitter Hailey Weibrecht; Arcadia Valley setter Sammi Layton and fellow sophomore Riley Brogan; and West County middle Peyten Blair.
2020 MAAA All-Conference Volleyball
(Names are listed in alphabetical order)
Small School 1st Team:
Ella Bertram - Valle Catholic
Maddie DeMent - Arcadia Valley
Sam Loida - Valle Catholic
Dori McRaven - West County
Riley Siebert - Valle Catholic
Gracee Smith - Arcadia Valley
Small School 2nd Team:
Peyten Blair - West County
Rachel Blum - Valle Catholic
Riley Brogan - Arcadia Valley
Carter Clark - Valley Caledonia
Sammi Layton - Arcadia Valley
Hailey Weibrecht - Valle Catholic
Large School 1st Team:
Bridget Bone - Farmington
Addisyn Casey - Central
Emma Gaugel - North County
Kaley Kimball - Central
Brittney Kreitler - Ste. Genevieve
Maci Reynolds - Ste. Genevieve
Large School 2nd Team:
Kyndal Dodd - Fredericktown
Jelena Gray - Farmington
Dru Koetting - Ste. Genevieve
Lizi Marler - Central
Jade Roth - Farmington
Emily Veach - North County
