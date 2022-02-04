 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAAA tourney pushed back

  • Updated
  • 0
Girls Basketball

Ste. Genevieve guard Alli Byington (3) tries to get open for an inbounds pass as Central guard Madison Holmes defends in the first quarter of a Central Christmas Tournament girls first-round game on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Dangerous road conditions resulting from this week's winter storm have prompted school officials to postpone the opening round of the MAAA basketball tournament from its original planned start on Saturday.

Girls action will instead be held Monday at Farmington with an 4 p.m. tip between Ste. Genevieve and Arcadia Valley, followed by Fredericktown vs. Valley, Valle Catholic vs. Kingston and Potosi vs. Bismarck.

The boys will play simultaneously on Monday at Mineral Area College, featuring Fredericktown vs. West County, Potosi vs. Bismarck, Kingston vs. Arcadia Valley and Valle Catholic vs. Valley.

The top four boys and girls seeds now wait until Tuesday or Wednesday for the quarterfinal round with locations still to be determined.

First-round byes for boys belong to Central, North County, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. First-round byes for girls were claimed by Farmington, Central, North County and West County.

