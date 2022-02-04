MAAA tourney pushed back

Dangerous road conditions resulting from this week's winter storm have prompted school officials to postpone the opening round of the MAAA basketball tournament from its original planned start on Saturday.

Girls action will instead be held Monday at Farmington with an 4 p.m. tip between Ste. Genevieve and Arcadia Valley, followed by Fredericktown vs. Valley, Valle Catholic vs. Kingston and Potosi vs. Bismarck.

The boys will play simultaneously on Monday at Mineral Area College, featuring Fredericktown vs. West County, Potosi vs. Bismarck, Kingston vs. Arcadia Valley and Valle Catholic vs. Valley.

The top four boys and girls seeds now wait until Tuesday or Wednesday for the quarterfinal round with locations still to be determined.

First-round byes for boys belong to Central, North County, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. First-round byes for girls were claimed by Farmington, Central, North County and West County.

