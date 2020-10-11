Mathes, Perry pace MAAA cross country competitors

POTOSI – Even the fastest cross country runner in the MAAA needed an extra moment to compose herself following a race that pushed many competitors to the brink of total exhaustion.
But the result was still familiar Saturday morning as Farmington junior Breanna Mathes delivered her third consecutive conference title on the challenging 5K course at Potosi City Park.
Senior Adam Perry scored his first MAAA crown through tremendous grit, and Farmington earned an overall sweep of 19 boys and 13 girls teams amid an expanded Potosi Invitational field.
The top 30 from each gender division were awarded medals, and top 12 from the MAAA also secured varsity all-conference honors. Farmington emerged with 10 double recipients.
Tough stretches of rapid elevation combined with humid conditions and temperatures some 25-30 degrees warmer than last year to render mostly slower times and a greater physical toll.
Event organizers widened the chute this year where athletes typically wind down and recover from their strong kicks down the final stretch.
But that area still became highly congested as dozens either staggered to a stop or simply collapsed just beyond the finish line. Trailing runners often had to dodge the fallen bodies.
The Knights boasted seven girls within the first 28 to cross, and compiled 40 points to edge runner-up Notre Dame with 53 and Potosi with 79.
Mathes (21:00) was ultimately 52 seconds off last year’s pace for third overall, but stayed on track to become a potential four-time conference champion next fall.
She was denied a fourth race victory this season, as St. Pius senior Rita Eimer (20:29) instead executed a late pass to prevail just ahead of Notre Dame senior Haley Smith (20:30).
Farmington posted the three quickest times for MAAA girls, bolstered by juniors Alayna Sparr (21:17) in fourth and Kristina Ramos (21:28) in sixth.
Chloe Wood (22:12) continued her breakout jump to the varsity level in 13th. Brianna Eaves (22:47), Lilly Earley (23:10) and Ellie Hinson (23:12) rounded out the team performance.
The Potosi girls hauled four all-conference honors, as Celeste Sansegraw (21:36) and Hallie Portell (21:53) repeated that feat by finishing back-to-back in seventh and eighth.
Gracie Schutz (22:39) ended up 19th and fellow sophomore Kaydence Gibson (22:51) grabbed 22nd position for the Lady Trojans.
The other two all-MAAA spots were claimed by West County junior Sydney Cash (22:37), who improved to 18th overall, and Valle Catholic standout Camryn Basler (23:10)
Arcadia Valley freshman Natalie Stricklan (23:21) and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Cylie Carlson (23:24) led their respective schools just outside of medal contention. The girls’ event featured 103 runners.
The Farmington boys totaled 97 points with four all-conference results and all seven runners within the top 40. Herculaneum (149) edged Potosi (162) and De Soto (170) for second.
Perry (17:08) headlined the MAAA contingent in sixth place overall, and bucked the general trend by chopping an astonishing 83 seconds from last year’s run that left him outside of all-MAAA inclusion.
Perry separated from teammate Gavin Hunt and Fredericktown junior Lyndan Gruenke over the last mile. Gruenke (17:18) garnered his first all-conference award in seventh place, and Hunt (17:55) repeated in 14th.
Jaden Deaton (16:38) of Poplar Bluff won the boys race while former champion Thomas Roehl (16:50) of Jefferson City, William Kaempfe (16:58) of De Soto, Keion Grieve (17:04) of Capital City and Cody Glisson (17:08) of Herculaneum comprised the top five.
Mason Currington (18:29) and Ethan Anderson (18:38) crossed in 23rd and 27th for Farmington. Bryan Arango (18:46), Caden Mungle (18:47) and Logan Fuchs (18:58) also clocked in below 19 minutes.
Kingston junior Noah Estes (17:23) was among those visibly spent upon conclusion, but surged to eighth overall and third in the MAAA after being the conference runner-up last fall.
Devin St. Clair (17:49) ended up 10th, and Ste. Genevieve teammate Levi Wiegand (18:43) nabbed the boys’ last all-conference spot.
Other MAAA medalists including the Potosi trio of freshmen Ezekiel Sisk (18:28), Garrett Hale (18:38) and senior Will Jarvis (18:41), along with Arcadia Valley senior Josiah Lantz (18:20).
Peter Roth (19:02) placed highest for Valle Catholic in 41st after winning a grueling three-man sprint to the line. He was two spots behind AV freshman Stone Gill (18:56).
Girls Scores:
1. Farmington 40; 2. Notre Dame 53; 3. Potosi 79; 4. De Soto 106; 5. Herculaneum 117; 6. St. Pius 163; 7. Valle Catholic 192; 8. Pacific 211; 9. Arcadia Valley 235; 10. Capital City 280; 11. Poplar Bluff 292; 12. Steelville 311; 13. North County 334.
Boys Scores:
1. Farmington 97; 2. Herculaneum 149; 3. Potosi 162; 4. De Soto 170; 5. Steelville 195; 6. Capital City 215; 7. Arcadia Valley 220; 8. Ste. Genevieve 221; 9. Northwest 237; 10. Jefferson City 243; 11. STL Sport 255; 12. Pacific 266; 13. Cape Central 290; 14. Notre Dame 320; 15. Valle Catholic 333; 16. Poplar Bluff 335; 17. North County 367; 18. Fredericktown 418; 19. Bismarck 431.
MAAA All-Conference Girls:
1. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 21:00; 2. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 21:17; 3. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 21:28; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 21:36; 5. Hallie Portell, POT, 21:53; 6. Chloe Wood, FARM, 22:12; 7. Sydney Cash, WC, 22:37; 8. Gracie Schutz, POT, 22:39; 9. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 22:47; 10. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 22:51; 11. Lilly Earley, FARM, 22:51; 12. Camryn Basler, VC, 23:10
MAAA All-Conference Boys:
1. Adam Perry, FARM, 17:08; 2. Lyndan Gruenke, FRED, 17:18; 3. Noah Estes, KING, 17:23; 4. Devin St. Clair, SG, 17:49; 5. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 17:55; 6. Josiah Lantz, AV, 18:20; 7. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 18:28; 8. Mason Currington, FARM, 18:29; 9. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 18:38; 10. Garrett Hale, POT, 18:38; 11. Will Jarvis, POT, 18:41; 12. Levi Wiegand, SG, 18:43
