Mathes, Perry pace MAAA cross country competitors

POTOSI – Even the fastest cross country runner in the MAAA needed an extra moment to compose herself following a race that pushed many competitors to the brink of total exhaustion.

But the result was still familiar Saturday morning as Farmington junior Breanna Mathes delivered her third consecutive conference title on the challenging 5K course at Potosi City Park.

Senior Adam Perry scored his first MAAA crown through tremendous grit, and Farmington earned an overall sweep of 19 boys and 13 girls teams amid an expanded Potosi Invitational field.

The top 30 from each gender division were awarded medals, and top 12 from the MAAA also secured varsity all-conference honors. Farmington emerged with 10 double recipients.

Tough stretches of rapid elevation combined with humid conditions and temperatures some 25-30 degrees warmer than last year to render mostly slower times and a greater physical toll.

Event organizers widened the chute this year where athletes typically wind down and recover from their strong kicks down the final stretch.