North County High School senior Macy McCarty recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer program and continue her education at Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Also seated are her mother Andrea McCarty and father Terry McCarty. Standing, from left, are North County cheer coaches Kaitlin Rosa, Tia Cunningham and Madi Jones, and brother Logan McCarty.
McCarty cheering for Lindenwood
