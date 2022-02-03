Central High School senior Autumn McClanahan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated are her parents Carolyn and Ron McClanahan. Standing, from left, are MAC cheer coach Erica Conway and Central cheer coaches Whitney Hassell and Debbie Bradley.
McClanahan to cheer for MAC
