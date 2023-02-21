ELLINGTON, Mo. – DeVontae Minor celebrated another personal benchmark while helping the St. Paul boys basketball team extend its season for at least one more game Monday night.

The senior guard and all-time scoring leader for the Giants surpassed 1,500 career points by dropping 30 during a 62-42 triumph over Crossroads in the Class 1, District 3 opening round.

St. Paul (8-19) prevailed as the No. 4 seed, and advanced to meet two-time defending state champion South Iron in the semifinal round on Wednesday at Ellington.

Brett Peak finished with 14 points while Isaiah Dumas netted 10 and Will Folk chipped in eight for the Giants.

Valle Catholic 61, Kelly 55

JACKSON, Mo. – Senior forward Harry Oliver provided timely baskets on his way to 17 points and seven rebounds as the Valle Catholic boys won their Class 3 basketball postseason debut.

Chase Fallert provided 14 points to likewise extend his varsity career, and the Warriors defeated Kelly 61-55 in the first-round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament on Monday night.

Valle Catholic (16-10) converted 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter, including clutch connections by Carson Tucker, and will face longtime state power Charleston on Wednesday.

The Warriors committed only five turnovers, and extended a 14-13 edge through one quarter to 31-27 at halftime. Their largest margin stood at nine points late in the third.

Clayton Drury ended with 11 points and eight rebounds while Sam Drury equaled Tucker with eight points each in the victory.

Reece Eftink scored 15 points, and Dalton Forck compiled 13 points plus 15 rebounds to pace Kelly (12-14).

Clearwater 73, Kingston 64

IRONTON – Kingston watched its hopes of repeating as Class 3, District 3 champion turn into a deflating one-and-done endeavor on Monday night.

Sixth-seeded Clearwater featured its own weapon to trade scoring strikes with Kingston standout Cody Yates, and Charles Robbins steered the Tigers toward a 73-64 upset.

Robbins scored a game-high 31 points, including 11 in the first quarter, and Keegan Gracey provided 20 more as Clearwater (12-14) advanced to face second-seeded Jefferson on Wednesday.

The Tigers were in front 31-30 at halftime after briefly yielding the lead. Strong shooting pushed the difference back to double digits in the third quarter.

Kingston (15-11) played its 18th consecutive road game after a December snowstorm damaged its roof and home floor, and made 8-of-14 free throws compared to 18-of-27 by its opponents.

Cody Yates finished a stellar junior season with 30 points, and joined with teammate Collin Sumpter in offering a final challenge before the Tigers sealed their victory from the line.

Sumpter finished with 18 points, and Brendan Yates added 12 for the Cougars.

Landon Towe bolstered Clearwater with 10 points.

St. Pius 60, Arcadia Valley 56

IRONTON – John Whitman nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer, and drained two more crucial jumpers down the stretch to help St. Pius rally past Class 3, District 3 host Arcadia Valley 60-56 on Monday night.

Dabrein Moss provided the early offensive punch with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Lancers moved on to face top seed West County in the semifinals on Wednesday.

St. Pius (14-12) slashed 33-28 halftime deficit to 44-43 entering the fourth, and knocked down 13-of-17 free throws to win. Jonas Andrews equaled Whitman with 17 points.

Arcadia Valley (6-14) hoped to spring an upset, and jumped ahead 22-14 after Ralph Salinas connected twice from long range early on.

Colin Whited paced the Tigers in his final performance with 16 points despite sustaining three first-half fouls. Salinas finished with 15.

AV otherwise struggled from the perimeter. Gage Douglas had nine points while Gavan Douglas and Jasper Inman notched eight apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 80, Cape Central 33

PARK HILLS – Kinley Norris sank four 3-point shots, and shared game-high honors with 16 points as the Central girls routed visiting Cape Central 80-33 on Monday night.

Taylor O’Connor netted 13 of her 14 points in the first half, and Central (22-3) posted its seventh straight victory after soaring to a 48-10 halftime advantage.

Khloe Dischbein added 11 points, and Halle Richardson chipped eight as 12 different Lady Rebels scored. They will close the regular season at St. Clair on Wednesday.

Senior guard Ki Bogan produced 16 points in defeat, including all four first-half baskets for Cape Central (15-10).